|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.318
|576
|62
|146
|23
|2
|8
|59
|49
|110
|9
|4
|12
|Garrett
|.526
|.571
|19
|6
|10
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.303
|.347
|66
|8
|20
|4
|0
|0
|7
|4
|19
|2
|1
|1
|Robles
|.288
|.373
|52
|5
|15
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|8
|3
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.286
|.320
|70
|9
|20
|3
|0
|3
|9
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.256
|.283
|43
|5
|11
|1
|0
|2
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis
|.250
|.333
|16
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.233
|.313
|60
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|.228
|.302
|57
|2
|13
|3
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.224
|.268
|67
|5
|15
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.222
|.311
|54
|5
|12
|2
|2
|0
|5
|5
|13
|3
|1
|4
|Call
|.208
|.322
|48
|8
|10
|1
|0
|1
|9
|9
|9
|1
|1
|0
|Adams
|.111
|.111
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.083
|.154
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|12
|4.59
|17
|17
|4
|149.0
|148
|83
|76
|21
|60
|112
|Edwards Jr.
|0
|1
|1.08
|8
|0
|1
|8.1
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Thompson
|1
|1
|1.35
|8
|0
|0
|13.1
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Gore
|2
|0
|3.00
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|12
|5
|5
|1
|10
|18
|Harris
|0
|0
|3.00
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Williams
|1
|1
|3.52
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|15
|7
|6
|2
|3
|9
|Harvey
|0
|0
|3.52
|8
|0
|0
|7.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|7
|Gray
|0
|4
|3.74
|4
|4
|0
|21.2
|23
|9
|9
|4
|9
|16
|Ramírez
|0
|1
|4.82
|8
|0
|0
|9.1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|7.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|8
|Corbin
|1
|2
|6.30
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|29
|18
|14
|3
|6
|13
|Kuhl
|0
|1
|8.59
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|17
|14
|14
|4
|8
|9
|Banda
|0
|0
|9.00
|6
|0
|0
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Finnegan
|0
|1
|9.95
|7
|0
|3
|6.1
|8
|8
|7
|3
|4
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.