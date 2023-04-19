BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.31857662146232859491109412
Garrett.526.57119610301523000
Thomas.303.347668204007419211
Robles.288.37352515200468300
Candelario.286.320709203039215001
García.256.28343511102623010
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Smith.233.313606140004611001
Ruiz.228.30257213301556001
Meneses.224.268675154004414000
Abrams.222.311545122205513314
Call.208.32248810101999110
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals5124.5917174149.014883762160112
Edwards Jr.011.088018.1621037
Thompson111.3580013.1722119
Gore203.0033015.0125511018
Harris003.005006.0422032
Williams113.5233015.11576239
Harvey003.528007.2533157
Gray043.7444021.223994916
Ramírez014.828009.11055016
Ward004.914007.1544148
Corbin126.3044020.02918143613
Kuhl018.5933014.2171414489
Banda009.006004.0744134
Finnegan019.957036.1887344

