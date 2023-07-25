|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.262
|.319
|3430
|430
|898
|179
|19
|90
|410
|246
|707
|66
|17
|56
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.293
|.340
|396
|67
|116
|26
|2
|16
|54
|24
|109
|12
|2
|2
|Adams
|.289
|.344
|83
|6
|24
|5
|2
|4
|11
|6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.275
|.319
|374
|37
|103
|22
|1
|6
|50
|25
|81
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.270
|.305
|100
|16
|27
|6
|1
|2
|13
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.269
|.337
|349
|37
|94
|12
|1
|5
|27
|29
|58
|0
|0
|5
|García
|.266
|.300
|350
|43
|93
|12
|4
|5
|41
|20
|45
|7
|4
|6
|Chavis
|.264
|.304
|53
|8
|14
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.260
|.330
|173
|27
|45
|11
|0
|6
|25
|16
|63
|3
|1
|1
|Candelario
|.257
|.335
|350
|53
|90
|28
|2
|16
|50
|32
|83
|5
|1
|6
|Abrams
|.256
|.303
|324
|48
|83
|18
|4
|10
|40
|14
|74
|19
|2
|14
|Dickerson
|.252
|.284
|127
|8
|32
|6
|0
|2
|17
|6
|24
|0
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|.248
|.303
|311
|30
|77
|14
|0
|11
|38
|20
|31
|1
|1
|4
|Alu
|.214
|.267
|14
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.210
|.301
|271
|32
|57
|11
|1
|6
|31
|30
|56
|9
|4
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|41
|59
|4.96
|100
|100
|26
|881.1
|942
|523
|486
|141
|377
|746
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Finnegan
|4
|3
|3.24
|39
|0
|13
|41.2
|38
|18
|15
|6
|14
|40
|Gray
|7
|8
|3.45
|20
|20
|0
|112.1
|111
|46
|43
|15
|51
|98
|Weems
|1
|0
|3.55
|20
|0
|0
|25.1
|14
|13
|10
|5
|15
|25
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Thompson
|3
|3
|4.34
|39
|0
|1
|45.2
|42
|24
|22
|3
|18
|39
|Gore
|6
|7
|4.37
|20
|20
|0
|101.0
|102
|49
|49
|16
|43
|122
|Williams
|5
|5
|4.38
|20
|20
|0
|98.2
|109
|55
|48
|20
|33
|74
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.87
|14
|14
|0
|68.1
|68
|41
|37
|10
|30
|53
|Corbin
|6
|11
|5.01
|21
|21
|0
|120.1
|151
|75
|67
|19
|36
|85
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Adon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Ferrer
|0
|0
|5.62
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|10
|5
|5
|0
|6
|7
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.91
|11
|0
|0
|21.1
|23
|14
|14
|4
|11
|17
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Garcia
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|10.29
|9
|0
|0
|7.0
|12
|8
|8
|0
|3
|6
|Willingham
|0
|2
|11.42
|8
|0
|0
|8.2
|15
|11
|11
|5
|2
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
