BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.31934304308981791990410246707661756
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.293.340396671162621654241091222
Adams.289.3448362452411626002
Meneses.275.319374371032216502581000
Vargas.270.30510016276121355002
Smith.269.33734937941215272958005
García.266.30035043931245412045746
Chavis.264.304538142014318000
Garrett.260.33017327451106251663311
Candelario.257.335350539028216503283516
Abrams.256.30332448831841040147419214
Dickerson.252.28412783260217624012
Ruiz.248.303311307714011382031114
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Call.210.30127132571116313056941
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals41594.9610010026881.1942523486141377746
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Finnegan433.243901341.238181561440
Gray783.4520200112.11114643155198
Weems103.55200025.114131051525
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson334.34390145.242242231839
Gore674.3720200101.010249491643122
Williams554.382020098.21095548203374
Irvin354.871414068.1684137103053
Corbin6115.0121210120.11517567193685
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Adon005.402005.0333224
Ferrer005.629008.01055067
Abbott015.91110021.123141441117
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Garcia009.002002.0422012
La Sorsa0010.299007.01288036
Willingham0211.428008.2151111524
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

