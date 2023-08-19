BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.3204205545109422220113517324874902367
Downs.400.667542000141200
Adams.309.3721108341124171031002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.285.333484831382922069301381532
Meneses.280.3264655613029111683295000
Garrett.279.35322240621709402577311
Smith.266.337414421101615313572107
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Ruiz.258.3153924010118015492839116
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Alu.255.288554141019220301
Abrams.252.306412591042241247208933315
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.250.2967611192025526000
Vargas.238.271168234091425812014
Rutherford.222.2502746000218000
Call.196.30433138651216334670971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals56674.89123123331083.11124627589183444933
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Finnegan632.675202054.044191671653
Weems302.75330039.126151261644
Harvey342.91420943.129161451248
Ferrer303.26210019.118771912
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7103.9624240129.212860571762114
Gore694.3824240123.111860602152141
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Corbin8114.7125250143.11668475254497
Irvin354.761818090.2925248173674
Abbott115.06150026.228151541524
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Williams575.2024240117.21397568284090
Machado316.04270028.13319199927
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Adon107.0053018.01414144617
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Ro.Garcia007.717009.1888237
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

