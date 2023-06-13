BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.32322132735781051151261176451331042
Vargas.309.3215510173121012002
Chavis.303.361334100002310000
Meneses.302.34625527771512321750000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.284.33825043711429301870612
García.276.3132282863915291431332
Adams.267.340453123126517002
Garrett.264.313106192850315637200
Smith.263.3422282660502162438004
Dickerson.259.302586153029412001
Candelario.248.32823430581728302354114
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.230.2992001846807251517003
Abrams.225.27220422461026298476212
Call.215.3062142446903202648620
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals26394.68656517568.258932329690249479
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray453.001313072.064252483761
Edwards Jr.123.14290128.227111011421
Harvey223.21260328.01810103933
Weems003.864004.2322136
Gore354.041313069.0673131112983
Thompson324.09260133.031171531028
Williams344.111313065.2683730132152
Finnegan334.562601125.230161351127
Corbin474.811414078.2974842132451
Ward005.32170023.214141451823
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin135.8177031.032232042023
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl037.86125134.141323082328
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

