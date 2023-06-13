|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.323
|2213
|273
|578
|105
|11
|51
|261
|176
|451
|33
|10
|42
|Vargas
|.309
|.321
|55
|10
|17
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Chavis
|.303
|.361
|33
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses
|.302
|.346
|255
|27
|77
|15
|1
|2
|32
|17
|50
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.284
|.338
|250
|43
|71
|14
|2
|9
|30
|18
|70
|6
|1
|2
|García
|.276
|.313
|228
|28
|63
|9
|1
|5
|29
|14
|31
|3
|3
|2
|Adams
|.267
|.340
|45
|3
|12
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.264
|.313
|106
|19
|28
|5
|0
|3
|15
|6
|37
|2
|0
|0
|Smith
|.263
|.342
|228
|26
|60
|5
|0
|2
|16
|24
|38
|0
|0
|4
|Dickerson
|.259
|.302
|58
|6
|15
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario
|.248
|.328
|234
|30
|58
|17
|2
|8
|30
|23
|54
|1
|1
|4
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.230
|.299
|200
|18
|46
|8
|0
|7
|25
|15
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Abrams
|.225
|.272
|204
|22
|46
|10
|2
|6
|29
|8
|47
|6
|2
|12
|Call
|.215
|.306
|214
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|26
|39
|4.68
|65
|65
|17
|568.2
|589
|323
|296
|90
|249
|479
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|3.00
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|64
|25
|24
|8
|37
|61
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|3.14
|29
|0
|1
|28.2
|27
|11
|10
|1
|14
|21
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.21
|26
|0
|3
|28.0
|18
|10
|10
|3
|9
|33
|Weems
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Gore
|3
|5
|4.04
|13
|13
|0
|69.0
|67
|31
|31
|11
|29
|83
|Thompson
|3
|2
|4.09
|26
|0
|1
|33.0
|31
|17
|15
|3
|10
|28
|Williams
|3
|4
|4.11
|13
|13
|0
|65.2
|68
|37
|30
|13
|21
|52
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|4.56
|26
|0
|11
|25.2
|30
|16
|13
|5
|11
|27
|Corbin
|4
|7
|4.81
|14
|14
|0
|78.2
|97
|48
|42
|13
|24
|51
|Ward
|0
|0
|5.32
|17
|0
|0
|23.2
|14
|14
|14
|5
|18
|23
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.81
|7
|7
|0
|31.0
|32
|23
|20
|4
|20
|23
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|3
|7.86
|12
|5
|1
|34.1
|41
|32
|30
|8
|23
|28
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
