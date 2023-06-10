BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.3252114262554101104825017243733942
Vargas.314.327519163121012002
Meneses.305.35024326741512311748000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Chavis.290.35331390002310000
Adams.286.362423123126517002
Thomas.280.33523941671219281766612
García.275.3122182760815271330332
Smith.265.3472192558501142437004
Garrett.265.315102182750214636200
Dickerson.260.309506133029411001
Candelario.250.32822428561727282151104
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.229.3001921744807241517003
Abrams.223.2711972244926298476212
Call.222.3162032445903202647620
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25374.67626217543.256530928283238456
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray453.001313072.064252483761
Harvey223.33250327.01810103933
Edwards Jr.123.38280126.226111011421
Gore343.661212064.063262692880
Williams244.151212060.2613528122046
Thompson324.22250132.031171531026
Finnegan334.742501124.229161351126
Ward004.76160022.212121241723
Corbin464.891313073.2934640111946
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Weems005.403003.1322123
Irvin135.8177031.032232042023
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl037.67105131.236292772125
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

