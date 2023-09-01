BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.31645975811179236211215503459531002473
Downs.400.667542000141200
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.284.33151161145321117633102000
Thomas.279.329524881463232069331491732
Adams.274.3381358371224191143002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Kieboom.267.2903048103506000
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Smith.257.328448451151616353879107
Ruiz.257.3124244310919016552944116
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Abrams.249.298462661152241450209838318
Chavis.247.2898513213025529100
Alu.241.2878772110111524411
Vargas.235.27620424481014251213015
Call.201.30535440711317364873971
Young.188.2781613200024100
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Millas.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals62734.90135135391187.112356886462044831020
Harvey342.774701048.233171551353
Weems402.89380043.229171481849
Finnegan632.915702558.251221981857
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7114.0526260137.213365621871120
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3020200102.21015349184184
Ferrer304.44260024.124121231017
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Ro.Garcia004.67110017.112993419
Williams684.8226260130.21467770294599
Corbin9124.9027270154.118393842748109
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Thompson445.40470151.257333132042
Machado315.88310033.2392222101131
Adon215.9075029.02619195723
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.75160017.11913133417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

