|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.316
|4597
|581
|1179
|236
|21
|121
|550
|345
|953
|100
|24
|73
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.284
|.331
|511
|61
|145
|32
|1
|11
|76
|33
|102
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.279
|.329
|524
|88
|146
|32
|3
|20
|69
|33
|149
|17
|3
|2
|Adams
|.274
|.338
|135
|8
|37
|12
|2
|4
|19
|11
|43
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.269
|.343
|234
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|26
|82
|3
|1
|2
|Kieboom
|.267
|.290
|30
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Smith
|.257
|.328
|448
|45
|115
|16
|1
|6
|35
|38
|79
|1
|0
|7
|Ruiz
|.257
|.312
|424
|43
|109
|19
|0
|16
|55
|29
|44
|1
|1
|6
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Abrams
|.249
|.298
|462
|66
|115
|22
|4
|14
|50
|20
|98
|38
|3
|18
|Chavis
|.247
|.289
|85
|13
|21
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Alu
|.241
|.287
|87
|7
|21
|1
|0
|1
|11
|5
|24
|4
|1
|1
|Vargas
|.235
|.276
|204
|24
|48
|10
|1
|4
|25
|12
|13
|0
|1
|5
|Call
|.201
|.305
|354
|40
|71
|13
|1
|7
|36
|48
|73
|9
|7
|1
|Young
|.188
|.278
|16
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rutherford
|.182
|.206
|33
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Millas
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|62
|73
|4.90
|135
|135
|39
|1187.1
|1235
|688
|646
|204
|483
|1020
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.77
|47
|0
|10
|48.2
|33
|17
|15
|5
|13
|53
|Weems
|4
|0
|2.89
|38
|0
|0
|43.2
|29
|17
|14
|8
|18
|49
|Finnegan
|6
|3
|2.91
|57
|0
|25
|58.2
|51
|22
|19
|8
|18
|57
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gray
|7
|11
|4.05
|26
|26
|0
|137.2
|133
|65
|62
|18
|71
|120
|Gore
|7
|10
|4.28
|26
|26
|0
|132.1
|128
|67
|63
|24
|55
|147
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.30
|20
|20
|0
|102.2
|101
|53
|49
|18
|41
|84
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|4.44
|26
|0
|0
|24.1
|24
|12
|12
|3
|10
|17
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|0
|4.67
|11
|0
|0
|17.1
|12
|9
|9
|3
|4
|19
|Williams
|6
|8
|4.82
|26
|26
|0
|130.2
|146
|77
|70
|29
|45
|99
|Corbin
|9
|12
|4.90
|27
|27
|0
|154.1
|183
|93
|84
|27
|48
|109
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Thompson
|4
|4
|5.40
|47
|0
|1
|51.2
|57
|33
|31
|3
|20
|42
|Machado
|3
|1
|5.88
|31
|0
|0
|33.2
|39
|22
|22
|10
|11
|31
|Adon
|2
|1
|5.90
|7
|5
|0
|29.0
|26
|19
|19
|5
|7
|23
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|6.75
|16
|0
|0
|17.1
|19
|13
|13
|3
|4
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|9.00
|13
|0
|0
|14.0
|24
|14
|14
|6
|4
|11
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
