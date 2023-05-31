BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.32818782304949193922015739027836
Vargas.311.32645714211812001
Meneses.294.33321821641302291345000
Adams.294.385343103126513002
Dickerson.294.35134610302838001
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.290.34821035611118261659411
Chavis.290.35331390002310000
Smith.276.3611922353501142332004
García.266.3091882450713211325321
Candelario.259.32620124521526221644004
Garrett.255.3149416244019633200
Abrams.237.2901732041825288416210
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.225.2971731439705201415003
Call.209.3051822138903192445320
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals23324.45555516481.248226223870205406
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray452.771111061.256201963151
Edwards Jr.122.78240122.2198711216
Gore333.571111058.054232382874
Harvey223.70230224.11610103830
Williams233.931111055.0553124101640
Ward004.12140019.299931518
Thompson324.13210128.12616133824
Finnegan124.292201121.023121041022
Corbin454.881111062.275393491440
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin135.6766027.027191741722
Ramírez225.68210025.13317164413
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Machado006.75130016.02012124411
Kuhl037.9085127.132252461724
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

