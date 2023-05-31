|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.328
|1878
|230
|494
|91
|9
|39
|220
|157
|390
|27
|8
|36
|Vargas
|.311
|.326
|45
|7
|14
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.294
|.333
|218
|21
|64
|13
|0
|2
|29
|13
|45
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.294
|.385
|34
|3
|10
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Dickerson
|.294
|.351
|34
|6
|10
|3
|0
|2
|8
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.290
|.348
|210
|35
|61
|11
|1
|8
|26
|16
|59
|4
|1
|1
|Chavis
|.290
|.353
|31
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.276
|.361
|192
|23
|53
|5
|0
|1
|14
|23
|32
|0
|0
|4
|García
|.266
|.309
|188
|24
|50
|7
|1
|3
|21
|13
|25
|3
|2
|1
|Candelario
|.259
|.326
|201
|24
|52
|15
|2
|6
|22
|16
|44
|0
|0
|4
|Garrett
|.255
|.314
|94
|16
|24
|4
|0
|1
|9
|6
|33
|2
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.237
|.290
|173
|20
|41
|8
|2
|5
|28
|8
|41
|6
|2
|10
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.225
|.297
|173
|14
|39
|7
|0
|5
|20
|14
|15
|0
|0
|3
|Call
|.209
|.305
|182
|21
|38
|9
|0
|3
|19
|24
|45
|3
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|23
|32
|4.45
|55
|55
|16
|481.2
|482
|262
|238
|70
|205
|406
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|2.77
|11
|11
|0
|61.2
|56
|20
|19
|6
|31
|51
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.78
|24
|0
|1
|22.2
|19
|8
|7
|1
|12
|16
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.57
|11
|11
|0
|58.0
|54
|23
|23
|8
|28
|74
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.70
|23
|0
|2
|24.1
|16
|10
|10
|3
|8
|30
|Williams
|2
|3
|3.93
|11
|11
|0
|55.0
|55
|31
|24
|10
|16
|40
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.12
|14
|0
|0
|19.2
|9
|9
|9
|3
|15
|18
|Thompson
|3
|2
|4.13
|21
|0
|1
|28.1
|26
|16
|13
|3
|8
|24
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|4.29
|22
|0
|11
|21.0
|23
|12
|10
|4
|10
|22
|Corbin
|4
|5
|4.88
|11
|11
|0
|62.2
|75
|39
|34
|9
|14
|40
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.67
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|27
|19
|17
|4
|17
|22
|Ramírez
|2
|2
|5.68
|21
|0
|0
|25.1
|33
|17
|16
|4
|4
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Machado
|0
|0
|6.75
|13
|0
|0
|16.0
|20
|12
|12
|4
|4
|11
|Kuhl
|0
|3
|7.90
|8
|5
|1
|27.1
|32
|25
|24
|6
|17
|24
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
