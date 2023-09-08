BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.31747696031223241211275723629871032478
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.429602000110000
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Young.294.36834410400448201
Thomas.285.334537911533232374331511733
Meneses.277.32552862146321117734107000
Adams.273.3311438391324211145002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.262.333462491211817384081107
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Alu.257.30710592710111628411
Ruiz.255.3104394411219016553047116
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Blankenhorn.250.3681614001132000
Chavis.247.2898513213025529100
Abrams.245.2964776811722415522210140320
Vargas.237.27621526511014271215016
Kieboom.200.25045691036211000
Call.197.30336141711317365073971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals63774.96140140391234.112917266802154981051
Harvey342.615001051.234171551358
Weems402.76400045.230171482151
Finnegan743.026002562.255252181958
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer304.10280026.124121231018
Gray7114.1327270141.213768651975122
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3521210107.21055652184488
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Ro.Garcia014.95140020.01813113421
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Williams695.2127270134.215886783345102
Corbin9135.2328280158.1190101923049111
Thompson445.43490153.058343242042
Adon215.5686034.032212151029
Machado315.65320036.2402323111132
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.98170019.12215153417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Willingham027.58150019.03016167413
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

