|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.317
|4769
|603
|1223
|241
|21
|127
|572
|362
|987
|103
|24
|78
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Millas
|.333
|.429
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Young
|.294
|.368
|34
|4
|10
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|2
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.285
|.334
|537
|91
|153
|32
|3
|23
|74
|33
|151
|17
|3
|3
|Meneses
|.277
|.325
|528
|62
|146
|32
|1
|11
|77
|34
|107
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.273
|.331
|143
|8
|39
|13
|2
|4
|21
|11
|45
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.269
|.343
|234
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|26
|82
|3
|1
|2
|Smith
|.262
|.333
|462
|49
|121
|18
|1
|7
|38
|40
|81
|1
|0
|7
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Alu
|.257
|.307
|105
|9
|27
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6
|28
|4
|1
|1
|Ruiz
|.255
|.310
|439
|44
|112
|19
|0
|16
|55
|30
|47
|1
|1
|6
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Blankenhorn
|.250
|.368
|16
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.247
|.289
|85
|13
|21
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.245
|.296
|477
|68
|117
|22
|4
|15
|52
|22
|101
|40
|3
|20
|Vargas
|.237
|.276
|215
|26
|51
|10
|1
|4
|27
|12
|15
|0
|1
|6
|Kieboom
|.200
|.250
|45
|6
|9
|1
|0
|3
|6
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Call
|.197
|.303
|361
|41
|71
|13
|1
|7
|36
|50
|73
|9
|7
|1
|Rutherford
|.182
|.206
|33
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|63
|77
|4.96
|140
|140
|39
|1234.1
|1291
|726
|680
|215
|498
|1051
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.61
|50
|0
|10
|51.2
|34
|17
|15
|5
|13
|58
|Weems
|4
|0
|2.76
|40
|0
|0
|45.2
|30
|17
|14
|8
|21
|51
|Finnegan
|7
|4
|3.02
|60
|0
|25
|62.2
|55
|25
|21
|8
|19
|58
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|4.10
|28
|0
|0
|26.1
|24
|12
|12
|3
|10
|18
|Gray
|7
|11
|4.13
|27
|27
|0
|141.2
|137
|68
|65
|19
|75
|122
|Gore
|7
|10
|4.28
|26
|26
|0
|132.1
|128
|67
|63
|24
|55
|147
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.35
|21
|21
|0
|107.2
|105
|56
|52
|18
|44
|88
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|1
|4.95
|14
|0
|0
|20.0
|18
|13
|11
|3
|4
|21
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Williams
|6
|9
|5.21
|27
|27
|0
|134.2
|158
|86
|78
|33
|45
|102
|Corbin
|9
|13
|5.23
|28
|28
|0
|158.1
|190
|101
|92
|30
|49
|111
|Thompson
|4
|4
|5.43
|49
|0
|1
|53.0
|58
|34
|32
|4
|20
|42
|Adon
|2
|1
|5.56
|8
|6
|0
|34.0
|32
|21
|21
|5
|10
|29
|Machado
|3
|1
|5.65
|32
|0
|0
|36.2
|40
|23
|23
|11
|11
|32
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|6.98
|17
|0
|0
|19.1
|22
|15
|15
|3
|4
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Willingham
|0
|2
|7.58
|15
|0
|0
|19.0
|30
|16
|16
|7
|4
|13
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
