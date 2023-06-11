|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.262
|.324
|2148
|266
|563
|102
|11
|49
|254
|172
|441
|33
|9
|42
|Vargas
|.309
|.321
|55
|10
|17
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.308
|.352
|247
|26
|76
|15
|1
|2
|31
|17
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.303
|.361
|33
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.284
|.337
|243
|42
|69
|13
|2
|9
|30
|17
|67
|6
|1
|2
|García
|.271
|.307
|221
|27
|60
|8
|1
|5
|28
|13
|31
|3
|3
|2
|Adams
|.267
|.340
|45
|3
|12
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.264
|.313
|106
|19
|28
|5
|0
|3
|15
|6
|37
|2
|0
|0
|Smith
|.262
|.344
|221
|25
|58
|5
|0
|1
|14
|24
|37
|0
|0
|4
|Dickerson
|.260
|.309
|50
|6
|13
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario
|.250
|.327
|228
|28
|57
|17
|2
|7
|28
|21
|51
|1
|0
|4
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.229
|.300
|192
|17
|44
|8
|0
|7
|24
|15
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Abrams
|.223
|.271
|197
|22
|44
|9
|2
|6
|29
|8
|47
|6
|2
|12
|Call
|.222
|.315
|207
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|38
|4.70
|63
|63
|17
|551.2
|571
|315
|288
|85
|241
|464
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|3.00
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|64
|25
|24
|8
|37
|61
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.33
|25
|0
|3
|27.0
|18
|10
|10
|3
|9
|33
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|3.38
|28
|0
|1
|26.2
|26
|11
|10
|1
|14
|21
|Weems
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Gore
|3
|5
|4.04
|13
|13
|0
|69.0
|67
|31
|31
|11
|29
|83
|Williams
|2
|4
|4.15
|12
|12
|0
|60.2
|61
|35
|28
|12
|20
|46
|Thompson
|3
|2
|4.22
|25
|0
|1
|32.0
|31
|17
|15
|3
|10
|26
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|4.74
|25
|0
|11
|24.2
|29
|16
|13
|5
|11
|26
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.76
|16
|0
|0
|22.2
|12
|12
|12
|4
|17
|23
|Corbin
|4
|6
|4.89
|13
|13
|0
|73.2
|93
|46
|40
|11
|19
|46
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.81
|7
|7
|0
|31.0
|32
|23
|20
|4
|20
|23
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|3
|7.56
|11
|5
|1
|33.1
|38
|30
|28
|7
|22
|27
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
