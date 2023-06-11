BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.3242148266563102114925417244133942
Vargas.309.3215510173121012002
Meneses.308.35224726761512311748000
Chavis.303.361334100002310000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.284.33724342691329301767612
García.271.3072212760815281331332
Adams.267.340453123126517002
Garrett.264.313106192850315637200
Smith.262.3442212558501142437004
Dickerson.260.309506133029411001
Candelario.250.32722828571727282151104
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.229.3001921744807241517003
Abrams.223.2711972244926298476212
Call.222.3152072446903202648620
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25384.70636317551.257131528885241464
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray453.001313072.064252483761
Harvey223.33250327.01810103933
Edwards Jr.123.38280126.226111011421
Weems003.864004.2322136
Gore354.041313069.0673131112983
Williams244.151212060.2613528122046
Thompson324.22250132.031171531026
Finnegan334.742501124.229161351126
Ward004.76160022.212121241723
Corbin464.891313073.2934640111946
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin135.8177031.032232042023
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl037.56115133.138302872227
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

