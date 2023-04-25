BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.248.314710761762931072611459515
Garrett.393.45228611301538000
Robles.290.371628183105610300
Thomas.278.3187910224008423211
Ruiz.261.32069218401756001
Candelario.259.30185112240311418002
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Meneses.247.281856216017418000
Smith.233.325737170004914001
García.224.27058513102747010
Abrams.221.303687153218617315
Call.200.32460101210191114120
Adams.167.2311212000012001
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals7144.2621215184.017696872675147
Edwards Jr.010.969019.1621038
Thompson211.1590015.29321113
Harvey003.129008.25331510
Williams113.3844021.119983413
Gore213.4344021.0158821425
Gray043.7444021.223994916
Ramírez113.97100011.11355027
Ward004.325008.15441410
Harris004.507008.0854042
Banda005.149007.0844146
Corbin135.8855026.03621175819
Kuhl017.3644018.120151551214
Finnegan018.598047.1987354

