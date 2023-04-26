|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.319
|748
|81
|187
|30
|3
|11
|77
|67
|150
|10
|5
|15
|Garrett
|.393
|.452
|28
|6
|11
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.288
|.350
|73
|3
|21
|4
|0
|2
|8
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|.288
|.373
|66
|9
|19
|3
|1
|0
|5
|6
|10
|4
|0
|0
|Meneses
|.267
|.298
|90
|6
|24
|6
|0
|1
|9
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.265
|.311
|83
|10
|22
|4
|0
|0
|8
|5
|24
|2
|1
|1
|Chavis
|.250
|.333
|16
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.247
|.296
|89
|11
|22
|4
|0
|3
|11
|5
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.234
|.330
|77
|7
|18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Call
|.222
|.354
|63
|11
|14
|1
|0
|1
|9
|13
|14
|1
|2
|0
|García
|.222
|.265
|63
|7
|14
|2
|0
|2
|9
|4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Abrams
|.205
|.284
|73
|7
|15
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|18
|3
|1
|5
|Adams
|.167
|.231
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.083
|.154
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|14
|4.06
|22
|22
|6
|193.0
|181
|96
|87
|26
|76
|160
|Thompson
|2
|1
|0.96
|10
|0
|1
|18.2
|10
|3
|2
|1
|1
|17
|Edwards Jr.
|0
|1
|0.96
|9
|0
|1
|9.1
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Gray
|1
|4
|2.93
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|27
|9
|9
|4
|10
|25
|Harvey
|0
|0
|3.12
|9
|0
|0
|8.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|10
|Williams
|1
|1
|3.38
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|19
|9
|8
|3
|4
|13
|Gore
|2
|1
|3.43
|4
|4
|0
|21.0
|15
|8
|8
|2
|14
|25
|Ramírez
|1
|1
|3.97
|10
|0
|0
|11.1
|13
|5
|5
|0
|2
|7
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.32
|5
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|10
|Harris
|0
|0
|4.50
|7
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Banda
|0
|0
|5.14
|9
|0
|0
|7.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Corbin
|1
|3
|5.88
|5
|5
|0
|26.0
|36
|21
|17
|5
|8
|19
|Kuhl
|0
|1
|7.36
|4
|4
|0
|18.1
|20
|15
|15
|5
|12
|14
|Finnegan
|0
|1
|8.59
|8
|0
|4
|7.1
|9
|8
|7
|3
|5
|4
