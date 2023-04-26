BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3197488118730311776715010515
Garrett.393.45228611301538000
Ruiz.288.35073321402866001
Robles.288.373669193105610400
Meneses.267.298906246019419000
Thomas.265.3118310224008524211
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Candelario.247.29689112240311520002
Smith.234.3307771800041014001
Call.222.35463111410191314120
García.222.26563714202947010
Abrams.205.284737153218618315
Adams.167.2311212000012001
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals8144.0622226193.018196872676160
Thompson210.96100118.210321117
Edwards Jr.010.969019.1621038
Gray142.9355027.2279941025
Harvey003.129008.25331510
Williams113.3844021.119983413
Gore213.4344021.0158821425
Ramírez113.97100011.11355027
Ward004.325008.15441410
Harris004.507008.0854042
Banda005.149007.0844146
Corbin135.8855026.03621175819
Kuhl017.3644018.120151551214
Finnegan018.598047.1987354

