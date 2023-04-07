BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.227.3022251751802172349136
Garrett.500.750211000020000
Thomas.333.4002719200435101
Chavis.333.333602000100000
Robles.300.4172036100142000
Smith.261.3202326000125000
Ruiz.238.3332115101225000
Call.214.4001413000455010
Abrams.200.2732014100014013
Adams.200.200501000000000
Candelario.185.2412745101128000
Meneses.172.20029351001110000
García.150.1432003100202010
Vargas.125.125801000001000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals165.0877162.0663935132148
Ramírez000.003004.0300011
Edwards Jr.000.002002.0000011
Harris000.002001.2100012
Thompson001.293007.0311107
Gore101.691105.1311046
Banda003.003003.0311002
Harvey003.383002.2211011
Gray024.9122011.015663310
Williams015.401105.0643213
Ward006.752004.0333125
Kuhl007.201105.0444114
Corbin028.002209.017108236
Finnegan0127.003012.1687330

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you