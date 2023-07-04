BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31728783467501481669331208591431450
Thomas.302.349328579922214442092722
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Vargas.289.3257613225121143002
Meneses.280.32031430881912391968000
Garrett.275.3401422239805231347311
García.272.30529836811235371738444
Adams.266.329644173239622002
Candelario.265.341302448026212402969414
Smith.264.3302993179814192649005
Chavis.255.300476120013315000
Dickerson.247.2829772460213522012
Abrams.231.27526031601437349639213
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.229.28526623611009311623004
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Hill.159.19644371000210101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals34504.74848423739.1770422389114317632
Ferrer000.002002.0100013
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems101.72120015.25633618
Harvey333.16360837.025141341241
Gray663.301717095.1893635124386
Finnegan333.343301135.034161351433
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.86340139.236191731537
Abbott014.0560013.111661611
Williams544.341717085.0944841182763
Gore474.481717088.19144441439107
Irvin154.701111053.252322862640
Corbin594.841717096.21205952152966
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Willingham0013.503003.1755311
Espino0013.501000.2211012
La Sorsa0018.004002.0544002
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

