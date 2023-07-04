|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.317
|2878
|346
|750
|148
|16
|69
|331
|208
|591
|43
|14
|50
|Thomas
|.302
|.349
|328
|57
|99
|22
|2
|14
|44
|20
|92
|7
|2
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Vargas
|.289
|.325
|76
|13
|22
|5
|1
|2
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.280
|.320
|314
|30
|88
|19
|1
|2
|39
|19
|68
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.275
|.340
|142
|22
|39
|8
|0
|5
|23
|13
|47
|3
|1
|1
|García
|.272
|.305
|298
|36
|81
|12
|3
|5
|37
|17
|38
|4
|4
|4
|Adams
|.266
|.329
|64
|4
|17
|3
|2
|3
|9
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|Candelario
|.265
|.341
|302
|44
|80
|26
|2
|12
|40
|29
|69
|4
|1
|4
|Smith
|.264
|.330
|299
|31
|79
|8
|1
|4
|19
|26
|49
|0
|0
|5
|Chavis
|.255
|.300
|47
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.247
|.282
|97
|7
|24
|6
|0
|2
|13
|5
|22
|0
|1
|2
|Abrams
|.231
|.275
|260
|31
|60
|14
|3
|7
|34
|9
|63
|9
|2
|13
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.229
|.285
|266
|23
|61
|10
|0
|9
|31
|16
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Call
|.209
|.299
|220
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Hill
|.159
|.196
|44
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|34
|50
|4.74
|84
|84
|23
|739.1
|770
|422
|389
|114
|317
|632
|Ferrer
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|0
|1.72
|12
|0
|0
|15.2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|6
|18
|Harvey
|3
|3
|3.16
|36
|0
|8
|37.0
|25
|14
|13
|4
|12
|41
|Gray
|6
|6
|3.30
|17
|17
|0
|95.1
|89
|36
|35
|12
|43
|86
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|3.34
|33
|0
|11
|35.0
|34
|16
|13
|5
|14
|33
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.86
|34
|0
|1
|39.2
|36
|19
|17
|3
|15
|37
|Abbott
|0
|1
|4.05
|6
|0
|0
|13.1
|11
|6
|6
|1
|6
|11
|Williams
|5
|4
|4.34
|17
|17
|0
|85.0
|94
|48
|41
|18
|27
|63
|Gore
|4
|7
|4.48
|17
|17
|0
|88.1
|91
|44
|44
|14
|39
|107
|Irvin
|1
|5
|4.70
|11
|11
|0
|53.2
|52
|32
|28
|6
|26
|40
|Corbin
|5
|9
|4.84
|17
|17
|0
|96.2
|120
|59
|52
|15
|29
|66
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Willingham
|0
|0
|13.50
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|7
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Espino
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|18.00
|4
|0
|0
|2.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
