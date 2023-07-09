BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.31730503667931551775349221626501553
Thomas.304.3493496010623214482196822
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.284.32633133942015452170000
Vargas.284.3158813255121144002
García.268.30531339841245371939445
Adams.267.329754205239625002
Candelario.261.338318468327213433073515
Smith.260.3263123281814192653005
Garrett.255.3221532239805231453311
Dickerson.255.28610672760214522012
Chavis.250.294486120013316000
Abrams.238.2872773566163734126713214
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.222.27627923621009311627004
Call.219.3082332851905232848730
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals35544.79898923785.1826454418124340664
Ferrer000.004004.1200035
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems102.21150020.19854921
Harvey343.29370838.126161451244
Finnegan333.413501137.036171451435
Gray673.4118180100.1974138144792
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.83350142.137201831637
Abbott014.2480017.017882913
Gore474.421818089.29244441439108
Williams554.451818091.01015245183068
Irvin254.601212058.257343072841
Corbin5105.1318180101.21306558173268
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Willingham008.445005.1855312
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Adon009.001003.0333202
Espino0013.501000.2211012
La Sorsa0018.005004.01188024
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

