|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.249
|.311
|1111
|123
|277
|43
|5
|21
|118
|88
|229
|19
|7
|21
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Garrett
|.283
|.327
|46
|8
|13
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.270
|.331
|115
|17
|31
|4
|1
|3
|16
|9
|32
|3
|1
|1
|Meneses
|.265
|.291
|136
|11
|36
|6
|0
|1
|10
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.261
|.320
|23
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.252
|.295
|103
|12
|26
|4
|1
|3
|15
|7
|10
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz
|.248
|.311
|109
|7
|27
|5
|0
|3
|11
|8
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|.246
|.317
|114
|12
|28
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Abrams
|.240
|.301
|104
|12
|25
|4
|2
|2
|15
|6
|25
|4
|2
|7
|Candelario
|.228
|.275
|127
|12
|29
|7
|0
|4
|14
|7
|30
|0
|0
|2
|Call
|.217
|.320
|106
|14
|23
|3
|0
|3
|14
|16
|25
|2
|2
|0
|Adams
|.211
|.250
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.188
|.235
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|13
|20
|4.42
|33
|33
|9
|289.1
|287
|151
|142
|37
|120
|253
|Machado
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|2.08
|14
|0
|1
|13.0
|10
|4
|3
|1
|8
|10
|Irvin
|0
|0
|2.08
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Harvey
|1
|0
|2.45
|14
|0
|0
|14.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|6
|17
|Gray
|2
|5
|3.03
|7
|7
|0
|38.2
|37
|13
|13
|5
|15
|37
|Williams
|1
|1
|3.41
|6
|6
|0
|31.2
|32
|13
|12
|4
|7
|21
|Thompson
|2
|2
|3.43
|14
|0
|1
|21.0
|18
|9
|8
|2
|2
|20
|Gore
|3
|2
|3.65
|7
|7
|0
|37.0
|34
|15
|15
|4
|19
|48
|Ward
|0
|0
|3.75
|8
|0
|0
|12.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|7
|13
|Abbott
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez
|1
|1
|4.70
|13
|0
|0
|15.1
|17
|8
|8
|0
|3
|8
|Corbin
|1
|4
|5.17
|7
|7
|0
|38.1
|46
|26
|22
|6
|9
|27
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|6.75
|15
|0
|7
|13.1
|17
|11
|10
|4
|9
|12
|Harris
|0
|0
|6.75
|10
|0
|0
|12.0
|14
|10
|9
|1
|7
|5
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
