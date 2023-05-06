BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.249.3111111123277435211188822919721
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Garrett.283.327468133015314100
Thomas.270.331115173141316932311
Meneses.265.291136113660110531000
Chavis.261.3202326000127000
García.252.295103122641315710110
Ruiz.248.31110972750311811001
Smith.246.317114122820151120002
Abrams.240.301104122542215625427
Candelario.228.275127122970414730002
Call.217.3201061423303141625220
Adams.211.2501914100216001
Vargas.188.2351623000211001
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals13204.4233339289.128715114237120253
Machado000.002003.2200003
Weems000.002002.1100023
Edwards Jr.112.08140113.010431810
Irvin002.081104.1211043
Harvey102.45140014.29441617
Gray253.0377038.237131351537
Williams113.4166031.23213124721
Thompson223.43140121.018982220
Gore323.6577037.034151541948
Ward003.7580012.07551713
Abbott004.501002.0211111
Ramírez114.70130015.11788038
Corbin145.1777038.14626226927
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Finnegan126.75150713.11711104912
Harris006.75100012.014109175
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

