BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31731593868251621780366228650551653
Thomas.300.3463636110924214502299822
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.286.32734334982116492274000
Vargas.281.3179615276121354002
Adams.278.3377942252310626002
García.269.30632041861245372041545
Smith.261.33132235841015202854005
Candelario.260.336323468427213433075515
Garrett.255.3181612341806241457311
Chavis.255.296517131013318000
Abrams.251.2972914073163836126816214
Dickerson.243.27411172760214522012
Ruiz.226.27828724651109311629004
Call.218.3092433153906272949840
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals37554.81929224812.1857470434129345684
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems102.05160022.011854921
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray673.4118180100.1974138144792
Finnegan433.433701139.137181561437
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.80360142.237201831637
Gore474.421818089.29244441439108
Williams554.421919093.21025346193173
Corbin6104.8919190108.21356659173374
Irvin254.961313061.263383482944
Ferrer005.066005.1733055
Abbott015.1290019.11911113915
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Espino007.362003.2733112
Willingham017.716007.01066313
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Adon009.001003.0333202
La Sorsa0018.005004.01188024
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

