BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.31646695911197238211265603549701002475
Blankenhorn.400.625512001131000
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.333301000000000
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.282.332532901503232272331501733
Meneses.279.32751961145321117634106000
Adams.275.3381388381324201143002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Smith.257.330455471171717374080107
Ruiz.255.3114284410919016553046116
Alu.253.2949582410111525411
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Abrams.247.2954706811622415512010038319
Chavis.247.2898513213025529100
Vargas.238.27920624491014251213015
Kieboom.237.2753859103619000
Young.227.3202215200136100
Call.199.30335740711317364873971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals62754.93137137391207.112627076622094881032
Harvey342.724801049.233171551355
Finnegan632.825802560.252231981857
Weems402.82390044.229171482050
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7114.0526260137.213365621871120
Ferrer304.26270025.124121231017
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3521210107.21055652184488
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Corbin9124.9027270154.118393842748109
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Williams695.2127270134.215886783345102
Thompson445.50480152.158343242042
Ro.Garcia015.60120017.21512113419
Machado315.88310033.2392222101131
Adon215.9075029.02619195723
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.98170019.12215153417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Willingham027.41140017.02714146413
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

