BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.31646355861187236211245553509651002473
Blankenhorn.500.750211001120000
Downs.400.667542000141200
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.282.332529891493232171331501732
Meneses.282.33051561145321117634103000
Adams.272.3361368371224191143002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Kieboom.257.2783549103609000
Ruiz.255.3114284410919016553046116
Smith.254.327452451151616353980107
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Abrams.248.297467681162241551209938318
Chavis.247.2898513213025529100
Alu.242.2869172210111525411
Vargas.235.27620424481014251213015
Young.211.2861914200026100
Call.200.30435540711317364873971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Millas.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals62744.90136136391198.112446966522054881027
Harvey342.724801049.233171551355
Finnegan632.825802560.252231981857
Weems402.82390044.229171482050
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7114.0526260137.213365621871120
Ferrer304.26270025.124121231017
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3521210107.21055652184488
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Williams684.8226260130.21467770294599
Corbin9124.9027270154.118393842748109
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Thompson445.50480152.158343242042
Ro.Garcia015.60120017.21512113419
Machado315.88310033.2392222101131
Adon215.9075029.02619195723
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.75160017.11913133417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you