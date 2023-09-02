|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.316
|4635
|586
|1187
|236
|21
|124
|555
|350
|965
|100
|24
|73
|Blankenhorn
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.282
|.332
|529
|89
|149
|32
|3
|21
|71
|33
|150
|17
|3
|2
|Meneses
|.282
|.330
|515
|61
|145
|32
|1
|11
|76
|34
|103
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.272
|.336
|136
|8
|37
|12
|2
|4
|19
|11
|43
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|.269
|.343
|234
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|26
|82
|3
|1
|2
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Kieboom
|.257
|.278
|35
|4
|9
|1
|0
|3
|6
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.255
|.311
|428
|44
|109
|19
|0
|16
|55
|30
|46
|1
|1
|6
|Smith
|.254
|.327
|452
|45
|115
|16
|1
|6
|35
|39
|80
|1
|0
|7
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Abrams
|.248
|.297
|467
|68
|116
|22
|4
|15
|51
|20
|99
|38
|3
|18
|Chavis
|.247
|.289
|85
|13
|21
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Alu
|.242
|.286
|91
|7
|22
|1
|0
|1
|11
|5
|25
|4
|1
|1
|Vargas
|.235
|.276
|204
|24
|48
|10
|1
|4
|25
|12
|13
|0
|1
|5
|Young
|.211
|.286
|19
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.200
|.304
|355
|40
|71
|13
|1
|7
|36
|48
|73
|9
|7
|1
|Rutherford
|.182
|.206
|33
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Millas
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|62
|74
|4.90
|136
|136
|39
|1198.1
|1244
|696
|652
|205
|488
|1027
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.72
|48
|0
|10
|49.2
|33
|17
|15
|5
|13
|55
|Finnegan
|6
|3
|2.82
|58
|0
|25
|60.2
|52
|23
|19
|8
|18
|57
|Weems
|4
|0
|2.82
|39
|0
|0
|44.2
|29
|17
|14
|8
|20
|50
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gray
|7
|11
|4.05
|26
|26
|0
|137.2
|133
|65
|62
|18
|71
|120
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|4.26
|27
|0
|0
|25.1
|24
|12
|12
|3
|10
|17
|Gore
|7
|10
|4.28
|26
|26
|0
|132.1
|128
|67
|63
|24
|55
|147
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.35
|21
|21
|0
|107.2
|105
|56
|52
|18
|44
|88
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|6
|8
|4.82
|26
|26
|0
|130.2
|146
|77
|70
|29
|45
|99
|Corbin
|9
|12
|4.90
|27
|27
|0
|154.1
|183
|93
|84
|27
|48
|109
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Thompson
|4
|4
|5.50
|48
|0
|1
|52.1
|58
|34
|32
|4
|20
|42
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|1
|5.60
|12
|0
|0
|17.2
|15
|12
|11
|3
|4
|19
|Machado
|3
|1
|5.88
|31
|0
|0
|33.2
|39
|22
|22
|10
|11
|31
|Adon
|2
|1
|5.90
|7
|5
|0
|29.0
|26
|19
|19
|5
|7
|23
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|6.75
|16
|0
|0
|17.1
|19
|13
|13
|3
|4
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|9.00
|13
|0
|0
|14.0
|24
|14
|14
|6
|4
|11
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
