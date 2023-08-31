BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.31745695801176235211215493439511002472
Downs.400.667542000141200
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.285.33250861145321117633102000
Thomas.279.329524881463232069331491732
Adams.274.3381358371224191143002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Kieboom.269.2962647103506000
Ruiz.260.3154204310919016552944116
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Smith.258.329445451151616353779107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Chavis.256.2998213213025529100
Abrams.251.300459661152241449209838317
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Alu.238.2868462010111524411
Vargas.235.27620424481014251213015
Call.202.30535240711317364773971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Young.154.2671312100022100
Millas.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals62724.89134134391178.112226826402024821012
Harvey342.774701048.233171551353
Finnegan632.915702558.251221981857
Weems402.95370042.229171481848
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7114.0526260137.213365621871120
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3020200102.21015349184184
Ferrer304.44260024.124121231017
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Williams684.8226260130.21467770294599
Corbin9124.9027270154.118393842748109
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon205.2564024.01714144620
Ro.Garcia005.28100015.110993415
Thompson445.40470151.257333132042
Machado315.88310033.2392222101131
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

