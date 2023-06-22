|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.262
|.320
|2492
|302
|653
|126
|15
|55
|288
|184
|505
|36
|12
|46
|Hill
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.292
|.333
|281
|29
|82
|17
|1
|2
|35
|18
|56
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.290
|.339
|283
|49
|82
|19
|2
|11
|36
|18
|77
|7
|2
|2
|Vargas
|.286
|.297
|63
|11
|18
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.283
|.314
|258
|33
|73
|11
|3
|5
|33
|14
|33
|3
|3
|3
|Chavis
|.270
|.325
|37
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.269
|.345
|52
|3
|14
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|21
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.262
|.332
|260
|28
|68
|6
|1
|2
|17
|24
|44
|0
|0
|4
|Garrett
|.262
|.314
|126
|20
|33
|6
|0
|3
|16
|8
|44
|2
|0
|1
|Dickerson
|.260
|.304
|73
|7
|19
|4
|0
|2
|13
|5
|13
|0
|1
|1
|Candelario
|.256
|.332
|262
|33
|67
|22
|2
|8
|32
|24
|57
|2
|1
|4
|Abrams
|.232
|.277
|228
|27
|53
|12
|2
|7
|32
|9
|54
|7
|2
|13
|Ruiz
|.231
|.293
|225
|19
|52
|9
|0
|8
|27
|15
|21
|0
|0
|4
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.209
|.299
|220
|24
|46
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|48
|6
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|28
|45
|4.67
|73
|73
|19
|641.1
|666
|361
|333
|98
|276
|537
|Abbott
|0
|0
|1.29
|3
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Weems
|0
|0
|1.93
|8
|0
|0
|9.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Gray
|4
|6
|3.64
|15
|15
|0
|84.0
|79
|35
|34
|12
|38
|72
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Harvey
|3
|3
|3.69
|30
|0
|4
|31.2
|24
|14
|13
|4
|11
|35
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.75
|29
|0
|1
|36.0
|32
|17
|15
|3
|11
|31
|Gore
|3
|6
|4.02
|15
|15
|0
|80.2
|80
|36
|36
|13
|34
|95
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|4.03
|29
|0
|11
|29.0
|32
|16
|13
|5
|12
|30
|Williams
|4
|4
|4.14
|15
|15
|0
|76.0
|80
|42
|35
|14
|24
|58
|Corbin
|4
|8
|4.89
|15
|15
|0
|84.2
|108
|52
|46
|13
|26
|54
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.25
|8
|8
|0
|36.0
|36
|24
|21
|4
|22
|27
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ward
|0
|0
|5.86
|19
|0
|0
|27.2
|20
|18
|18
|5
|21
|25
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|7.71
|15
|5
|1
|37.1
|43
|34
|32
|8
|27
|30
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.