BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.32024923026531261555288184505361246
Hill.333.333301000000000
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.292.33328129821712351856000
Thomas.290.339283498219211361877722
Vargas.286.2976311183121012002
García.283.31425833731135331433333
Chavis.270.325374100002313000
Adams.269.345523143227621002
Smith.262.3322602868612172444004
Garrett.262.314126203360316844201
Dickerson.260.3047371940213513011
Candelario.256.33226233672228322457214
Abrams.232.27722827531227329547213
Ruiz.231.2932251952908271521004
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals28454.67737319641.166636133398276537
Abbott001.293007.0411124
Weems001.938009.13221311
Gray463.641515084.0793534123872
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Harvey333.69300431.224141341135
Thompson323.75290136.032171531131
Gore364.021515080.2803636133495
Finnegan334.032901129.032161351230
Williams444.141515076.0804235142458
Corbin484.891515084.21085246132654
Irvin135.2588036.036242142227
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ward005.86190027.220181852125
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl047.71155137.143343282730
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you