BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.32414261703695972716211929924826
Meneses.295.3261731651100222836000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Vargas.292.3202437110511001
Thomas.282.3391562644615191145411
Smith.278.3641441740201121826002
García.268.3121421838513171015220
Abrams.250.297136163452422632528
Chavis.250.3082436000127000
Garrett.243.3217014173017625100
Ruiz.235.300136932603131012002
Candelario.234.29815416361014151234003
Call.230.3311391732603162036320
Adams.192.25026251015210002
Alu.111.200901000013100
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18244.39424211369.037419118045154305
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray352.7399052.249171652245
Edwards Jr.122.76180116.114651910
Gore323.2988041.039151542151
Harvey213.32180119.013772721
Ramírez214.03170022.12410101312
Irvin114.1133015.112770814
Williams114.2388038.14119186927
Thompson224.43160122.12112112521
Corbin254.6599050.162312671031
Ward004.91110014.288821315
Machado005.007009.0955216
Harris005.62140016.01811101128
Finnegan125.87170815.12111104914
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you