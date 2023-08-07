BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.31938264879922012099461290797822160
Adams.306.3649883092415827002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.290.333442761282821965251251422
Alu.286.3332828100528301
Meneses.279.323419451172519602888000
Smith.264.337383391011315303366105
Abrams.260.30937356972041144188227214
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Chavis.258.3136210162014521000
Garrett.251.33019132481207292170311
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Vargas.246.28612618317121679012
Ruiz.243.297350318516011402336115
Call.205.31130237621216324164971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.000.000700000004000
Downs.000.500100000011100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals49634.8611211230987.11036570533160410834
Ro.Garcia000.001002.0000012
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems202.70280033.120131051535
Finnegan532.764701749.041181561547
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray793.5422220122.011751481557105
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gore684.3422220112.011054541849129
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Williams564.7222220108.21256457223779
Adon104.9131011.06663211
Irvin354.931717084.0855046153668
Corbin7115.0323230132.11618274243789
Ferrer105.11140012.11477189
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Abbott015.40130023.126141441319
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa006.75120010.21388038
Machado306.85210023.22818188621
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham028.53120012.22212125310
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

