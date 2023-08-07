|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.319
|3826
|487
|992
|201
|20
|99
|461
|290
|797
|82
|21
|60
|Adams
|.306
|.364
|98
|8
|30
|9
|2
|4
|15
|8
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.290
|.333
|442
|76
|128
|28
|2
|19
|65
|25
|125
|14
|2
|2
|Alu
|.286
|.333
|28
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.279
|.323
|419
|45
|117
|25
|1
|9
|60
|28
|88
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.264
|.337
|383
|39
|101
|13
|1
|5
|30
|33
|66
|1
|0
|5
|Abrams
|.260
|.309
|373
|56
|97
|20
|4
|11
|44
|18
|82
|27
|2
|14
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Chavis
|.258
|.313
|62
|10
|16
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.251
|.330
|191
|32
|48
|12
|0
|7
|29
|21
|70
|3
|1
|1
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Vargas
|.246
|.286
|126
|18
|31
|7
|1
|2
|16
|7
|9
|0
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|.243
|.297
|350
|31
|85
|16
|0
|11
|40
|23
|36
|1
|1
|5
|Call
|.205
|.311
|302
|37
|62
|12
|1
|6
|32
|41
|64
|9
|7
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Rutherford
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|49
|63
|4.86
|112
|112
|30
|987.1
|1036
|570
|533
|160
|410
|834
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|2
|0
|2.70
|28
|0
|0
|33.1
|20
|13
|10
|5
|15
|35
|Finnegan
|5
|3
|2.76
|47
|0
|17
|49.0
|41
|18
|15
|6
|15
|47
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Gray
|7
|9
|3.54
|22
|22
|0
|122.0
|117
|51
|48
|15
|57
|105
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gore
|6
|8
|4.34
|22
|22
|0
|112.0
|110
|54
|54
|18
|49
|129
|Thompson
|3
|4
|4.56
|42
|0
|1
|47.1
|47
|26
|24
|3
|19
|40
|Williams
|5
|6
|4.72
|22
|22
|0
|108.2
|125
|64
|57
|22
|37
|79
|Adon
|1
|0
|4.91
|3
|1
|0
|11.0
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|11
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.93
|17
|17
|0
|84.0
|85
|50
|46
|15
|36
|68
|Corbin
|7
|11
|5.03
|23
|23
|0
|132.1
|161
|82
|74
|24
|37
|89
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|5.11
|14
|0
|0
|12.1
|14
|7
|7
|1
|8
|9
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.40
|13
|0
|0
|23.1
|26
|14
|14
|4
|13
|19
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|6.75
|12
|0
|0
|10.2
|13
|8
|8
|0
|3
|8
|Machado
|3
|0
|6.85
|21
|0
|0
|23.2
|28
|18
|18
|8
|6
|21
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|8.53
|12
|0
|0
|12.2
|22
|12
|12
|5
|3
|10
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
