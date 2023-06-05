|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.265
|.329
|2016
|253
|534
|98
|10
|46
|242
|166
|414
|30
|8
|39
|Vargas
|.320
|.333
|50
|9
|16
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Adams
|.316
|.395
|38
|3
|12
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.305
|.347
|233
|25
|71
|14
|1
|2
|30
|15
|47
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Chavis
|.290
|.353
|31
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.286
|.340
|42
|6
|12
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|.278
|.335
|227
|36
|63
|11
|1
|8
|27
|17
|62
|4
|1
|1
|Smith
|.269
|.352
|208
|25
|56
|5
|0
|1
|14
|23
|36
|0
|0
|4
|García
|.267
|.306
|206
|27
|55
|8
|1
|5
|25
|13
|29
|3
|2
|2
|Garrett
|.263
|.315
|99
|17
|26
|5
|0
|1
|10
|6
|35
|2
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.260
|.332
|215
|27
|56
|17
|2
|7
|28
|19
|47
|1
|0
|4
|Abrams
|.237
|.286
|186
|22
|44
|9
|2
|6
|29
|8
|44
|6
|2
|11
|Ruiz
|.232
|.302
|185
|17
|43
|7
|0
|7
|24
|14
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.218
|.317
|193
|23
|42
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|46
|5
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|34
|4.59
|59
|59
|17
|517.2
|529
|290
|264
|81
|225
|439
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|3.09
|12
|12
|0
|67.0
|62
|24
|23
|8
|33
|55
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|3.28
|26
|0
|1
|24.2
|23
|10
|9
|1
|14
|20
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.33
|25
|0
|3
|27.0
|18
|10
|10
|3
|9
|33
|Gore
|3
|4
|3.66
|12
|12
|0
|64.0
|63
|26
|26
|9
|28
|80
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.90
|23
|0
|1
|30.0
|28
|17
|13
|3
|10
|24
|Williams
|2
|4
|4.15
|12
|12
|0
|60.2
|61
|35
|28
|12
|20
|46
|Finnegan
|3
|2
|4.56
|24
|0
|11
|23.2
|26
|14
|12
|5
|11
|26
|Corbin
|4
|5
|4.92
|12
|12
|0
|67.2
|82
|43
|37
|11
|18
|42
|Ward
|0
|0
|5.23
|15
|0
|0
|20.2
|11
|12
|12
|4
|16
|20
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.67
|6
|6
|0
|27.0
|27
|19
|17
|4
|17
|22
|Ramírez
|2
|2
|5.81
|22
|0
|0
|26.1
|34
|18
|17
|4
|5
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|3
|7.36
|9
|5
|1
|29.1
|32
|25
|24
|6
|18
|25
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
