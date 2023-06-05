BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.265.329201625353498104624216641430839
Vargas.320.333509163121012002
Adams.316.395383123126513002
Meneses.305.34723325711412301547000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Chavis.290.35331390002310000
Dickerson.286.34042612302949001
Thomas.278.33522736631118271762411
Smith.269.3522082556501142336004
García.267.3062062755815251329322
Garrett.263.31599172650110635200
Candelario.260.33221527561727281947104
Abrams.237.2861862244926298446211
Ruiz.232.3021851743707241416003
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Call.218.3171932342903202646520
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25344.59595917517.252929026481225439
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray453.091212067.062242383355
Edwards Jr.123.28260124.22310911420
Harvey223.33250327.01810103933
Gore343.661212064.063262692880
Thompson323.90230130.028171331024
Williams244.151212060.2613528122046
Finnegan324.562401123.226141251126
Corbin454.921212067.2824337111842
Ward005.23150020.211121241620
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin135.6766027.027191741722
Ramírez225.81220026.13418174513
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl037.3695129.132252461825
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

