BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.3204069517105621020108489313849852366
Adams.305.3711058321024151030002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.284.329469801332922068271331532
Meneses.281.3264495212626111633193000
Smith.266.339402411071415313570107
Chavis.265.3156810182014522000
Garrett.262.34520635541307332575311
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Abrams.255.306400571022241144198629315
Ruiz.255.311377379616014442739115
Vargas.255.286153223991425711014
Alu.255.294473121017218301
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Downs.250.500411000121100
Call.199.30432637651216334469971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.105.1501912000016000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals53664.88119119311047.11092606568176433895
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems302.48300036.122131051640
Finnegan632.654901851.041181561551
Ro.Garcia002.844006.1222014
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray793.6923230126.212355521659110
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer103.78180016.21777199
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Gore694.6223230117.011760602150134
Irvin354.761818090.2925248173674
Corbin7114.8524240137.11628374244491
Abbott115.06150026.228151541524
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon105.1442014.08883414
Williams575.2024240117.21397568284090
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Machado316.49240026.13219199824
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

