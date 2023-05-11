BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.258.3191261149325486241439925620722
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Vargas.292.3202437110511001
Meneses.288.314153164470216632000
Garrett.288.3335913173017420100
Thomas.281.333135213841418937311
Smith.270.361126153420181622002
García.264.311121143251316912110
Chavis.250.3082426000127000
Ruiz.246.30812283050312911001
Abrams.241.296116132842217628428
Call.230.3291221628403161728320
Adams.217.2502325101517001
Candelario.216.260139133080414731002
Alu.000.000400000003000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals16214.44373710324.132017016044142275
Weems000.002002.1100023
Irvin100.8422010.2611078
Edwards Jr.111.84150114.211431810
Harvey102.30150115.29441718
Gray352.9688045.242151551940
Gore323.6577037.034151541948
Thompson223.68150122.0191092421
Williams114.2577036.03918176926
Abbott004.501002.0211111
Corbin154.8788044.15429247930
Machado005.064005.1433214
Ramírez215.09150017.2201010138
Ward005.27100013.288821214
Harris005.79120014.0151091117
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Finnegan126.75150713.11711104912
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

