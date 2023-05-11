|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.258
|.319
|1261
|149
|325
|48
|6
|24
|143
|99
|256
|20
|7
|22
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Vargas
|.292
|.320
|24
|3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.288
|.314
|153
|16
|44
|7
|0
|2
|16
|6
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.288
|.333
|59
|13
|17
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.281
|.333
|135
|21
|38
|4
|1
|4
|18
|9
|37
|3
|1
|1
|Smith
|.270
|.361
|126
|15
|34
|2
|0
|1
|8
|16
|22
|0
|0
|2
|García
|.264
|.311
|121
|14
|32
|5
|1
|3
|16
|9
|12
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis
|.250
|.308
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.246
|.308
|122
|8
|30
|5
|0
|3
|12
|9
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Abrams
|.241
|.296
|116
|13
|28
|4
|2
|2
|17
|6
|28
|4
|2
|8
|Call
|.230
|.329
|122
|16
|28
|4
|0
|3
|16
|17
|28
|3
|2
|0
|Adams
|.217
|.250
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario
|.216
|.260
|139
|13
|30
|8
|0
|4
|14
|7
|31
|0
|0
|2
|Alu
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|16
|21
|4.44
|37
|37
|10
|324.1
|320
|170
|160
|44
|142
|275
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Irvin
|1
|0
|0.84
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|8
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|1.84
|15
|0
|1
|14.2
|11
|4
|3
|1
|8
|10
|Harvey
|1
|0
|2.30
|15
|0
|1
|15.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|7
|18
|Gray
|3
|5
|2.96
|8
|8
|0
|45.2
|42
|15
|15
|5
|19
|40
|Gore
|3
|2
|3.65
|7
|7
|0
|37.0
|34
|15
|15
|4
|19
|48
|Thompson
|2
|2
|3.68
|15
|0
|1
|22.0
|19
|10
|9
|2
|4
|21
|Williams
|1
|1
|4.25
|7
|7
|0
|36.0
|39
|18
|17
|6
|9
|26
|Abbott
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Corbin
|1
|5
|4.87
|8
|8
|0
|44.1
|54
|29
|24
|7
|9
|30
|Machado
|0
|0
|5.06
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|5.09
|15
|0
|0
|17.2
|20
|10
|10
|1
|3
|8
|Ward
|0
|0
|5.27
|10
|0
|0
|13.2
|8
|8
|8
|2
|12
|14
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.79
|12
|0
|0
|14.0
|15
|10
|9
|1
|11
|7
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|6.75
|15
|0
|7
|13.1
|17
|11
|10
|4
|9
|12
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
