|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.255
|.320
|1357
|156
|346
|52
|6
|25
|149
|113
|280
|23
|7
|23
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Vargas
|.292
|.320
|24
|3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.285
|.314
|165
|16
|47
|7
|0
|2
|18
|7
|35
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.272
|.329
|147
|22
|40
|4
|1
|4
|18
|10
|40
|4
|1
|1
|Garrett
|.266
|.329
|64
|14
|17
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|García
|.265
|.313
|132
|15
|35
|5
|1
|3
|16
|10
|14
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|.263
|.357
|137
|16
|36
|2
|0
|1
|8
|18
|24
|0
|0
|2
|Abrams
|.250
|.299
|128
|14
|32
|5
|2
|3
|21
|6
|29
|4
|2
|8
|Chavis
|.250
|.308
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.248
|.312
|129
|8
|32
|6
|0
|3
|12
|10
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Call
|.235
|.335
|132
|17
|31
|5
|0
|3
|16
|19
|33
|3
|2
|0
|Candelario
|.211
|.276
|147
|14
|31
|9
|0
|4
|14
|11
|34
|0
|0
|2
|Adams
|.192
|.250
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Alu
|.111
|.200
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|17
|23
|4.43
|40
|40
|11
|351.1
|351
|183
|173
|44
|149
|296
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Harvey
|2
|0
|1.96
|17
|0
|1
|18.1
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|20
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.93
|17
|0
|1
|15.1
|14
|6
|5
|1
|9
|10
|Gray
|3
|5
|2.96
|8
|8
|0
|45.2
|42
|15
|15
|5
|19
|40
|Gore
|3
|2
|3.29
|8
|8
|0
|41.0
|39
|15
|15
|4
|21
|51
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|4.03
|17
|0
|0
|22.1
|24
|10
|10
|1
|3
|12
|Irvin
|1
|1
|4.11
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|7
|7
|0
|8
|14
|Williams
|1
|1
|4.23
|8
|8
|0
|38.1
|41
|19
|18
|6
|9
|27
|Thompson
|2
|2
|4.43
|16
|0
|1
|22.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|5
|21
|Corbin
|1
|5
|4.87
|8
|8
|0
|44.1
|54
|29
|24
|7
|9
|30
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.91
|11
|0
|0
|14.2
|8
|8
|8
|2
|13
|15
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|13
|0
|0
|15.0
|16
|10
|9
|1
|11
|8
|Machado
|0
|0
|5.62
|6
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|1
|5
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|6.28
|16
|0
|8
|14.1
|19
|11
|10
|4
|9
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
