BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.255.32013571563465262514911328023723
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Vargas.292.3202437110511001
Meneses.285.314165164770218735000
Thomas.272.3291472240414181040411
Garrett.266.3296414173017421100
García.265.3131321535513161014210
Smith.263.357137163620181824002
Abrams.250.299128143252321629428
Chavis.250.3082426000127000
Ruiz.248.312129832603121012001
Call.235.3351321731503161933320
Candelario.211.2761471431904141134002
Adams.192.25026251015210002
Alu.111.200901000013100
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals17234.43404011351.135118317344149296
Weems000.002002.1100023
Harvey201.96170118.110441720
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Edwards Jr.122.93170115.114651910
Gray352.9688045.242151551940
Gore323.2988041.039151542151
Ramírez214.03170022.12410101312
Irvin114.1133015.112770814
Williams114.2388038.14119186927
Thompson224.43160122.12112112521
Corbin154.8788044.15429247930
Ward004.91110014.288821315
Harris005.40130015.0161091118
Machado005.626008.0855215
Finnegan126.28160814.11911104913
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

