BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.255.315493962512612462213359337410231092579
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.455903000320000
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.278.327554921543232477331531833
Meneses.278.32554464151331117834114000
Adams.273.3311438391324211145002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Young.269.333526145005510501
Smith.263.333476501251918404183107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Ruiz.257.3094604811820017593049117
Vargas.254.30222828581114281515116
García.253.28639248991346442153846
Abrams.251.3054917412322518572610441320
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.250.2908814223025530100
Alu.227.27311992710111633411
Blankenhorn.200.3332515001154000
Call.195.30036541711317365076981
Kieboom.182.224557101036216000
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals65804.97145145391280.113427547072215291092
Harvey342.895101053.037191761360
Finnegan743.116102563.256262282159
Weems403.17430048.133201782452
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer303.86310028.026121231119
Gray7114.1327270141.213768651975122
Irvin354.2022220113.21085753184692
Gore7104.4227270136.113471672757151
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Corbin10135.1329290165.0195103943050119
Ro.Garcia025.16170022.22016133825
Machado415.26350039.1412323111233
Williams6105.4428280139.016692843449106
Thompson445.50510154.062353342244
La Sorsa105.87180023.02515153421
Adon225.9297038.040252561633
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Willingham026.56170023.13217177714
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you