BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.262.31833644188801741988398241696621754
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.290.33738965113252165324109822
Meneses.278.321367361022216502480000
Adams.278.3377942252310626002
Vargas.270.30510015276121355002
Smith.269.33634237921215252957005
García.266.30134242911245412044746
Chavis.264.304538142014318000
Garrett.260.32416926441006241460311
Abrams.259.30631647821741039137219214
Candelario.257.334343518827215473181515
Dickerson.248.28012583160217624012
Ruiz.244.300307297514011372031114
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Call.213.30626332561016293055940
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals40584.96989826863.1920512476139367731
Garcia000.001001.0100002
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Finnegan433.243901341.238181561440
Gray783.4520200112.11114643155198
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Weems103.70190024.114131051425
Williams554.382020098.21095548203374
Thompson334.43380144.241242231839
Gore574.591919096.09849491641114
Irvin354.871414068.1684137103053
Corbin6104.8920200114.01416962183480
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Adon005.402005.0333224
Abbott015.49100019.22012124916
Ferrer005.629008.01055067
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Willingham0211.747007.2141010414
La Sorsa0012.008006.01288025
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you