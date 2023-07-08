BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.31630153587811541672342220619481452
Thomas.301.3483455810423214482194722
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Vargas.286.3188413245121144002
Meneses.281.32432732921914432170000
Adams.267.329754205239625002
García.265.29931037821235371839445
Garrett.262.3291492239805231451311
Candelario.261.339314458227212403071515
Smith.260.3263123281814192653005
Dickerson.255.28610672760214522012
Chavis.250.294486120013316000
Abrams.234.2842733464163734126712213
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.225.27927523621009311626004
Call.214.3052292749904212848720
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals34544.81888823776.1818451415122338660
Ferrer000.004004.1200035
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems101.96140018.16743920
Harvey343.29370838.126161451244
Gray673.4118180100.1974138144792
Finnegan333.503401136.036171451433
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.83350142.137201831637
Abbott014.2480017.017882913
Gore474.421818089.29244441439108
Williams554.451818091.01015245183068
Irvin154.701111053.252322862640
Corbin5105.1318180101.21306558173268
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Adon009.001003.0333202
Willingham0010.384004.1855312
Espino0013.501000.2211012
La Sorsa0018.005004.01188024
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you