BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.248.3208189320331314897617012517
Garrett.375.42932712301539000
Ruiz.284.35681523402877001
Thomas.270.3338912244009727211
Robles.268.3737111193106812600
Meneses.263.298997266019521000
Call.239.371711217102111518120
Candelario.232.27899122340412523002
Smith.232.3238281910041016001
Abrams.222.2928181832213620317
Chavis.222.3001814000125000
García.221.267687152021157010
Adams.167.2311212000012001
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9154.1624247210.0201106972783180
Edwards Jr.010.9310019.2621058
Thompson221.89110119.013541117
Harvey002.61100010.15331513
Gray142.9355027.2279941025
Gore313.0055027.0199921635
Harris004.008009.0854052
Williams114.1055026.12813124617
Ward004.325008.15441410
Banda005.149007.0844146
Ramírez115.84110012.11788027
Corbin135.8855026.03621175819
Finnegan017.0010059.0987357
Kuhl017.3644018.120151551214

