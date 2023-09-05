BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.31647055951207239211275643569741012477
Downs.400.667542000141200
Blankenhorn.333.500913001131000
Millas.333.333602000000000
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.285.334537911533232374331511733
Adams.281.3421398391324201143002
Meneses.279.32752061145321117634106000
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Smith.258.330458481181817384081107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Ruiz.255.3114324411019016553046116
Alu.255.3029882510111626411
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.247.2898513213025529100
Abrams.245.2944746811622415512110138320
Kieboom.237.2753859103619000
Vargas.233.27421025491014251213016
Young.231.3102626200236200
Call.199.30335740711317364873971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals62764.94138138391216.112727136672104931040
Harvey342.664901050.233171551357
Weems402.76400045.230171482151
Finnegan643.065902561.255252181858
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer304.10280026.124121231018
Gray7114.1327270141.213768651975122
Gore7104.2826260132.112867632455147
Irvin354.3521210107.21055652184488
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Corbin9124.9027270154.118393842748109
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Williams695.2127270134.215886783345102
Ro.Garcia015.30130018.21713113420
Thompson445.50480152.158343242042
Machado315.88310033.2392222101131
Adon215.9075029.02619195723
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.98170019.12215153417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Willingham027.41140017.02714146413
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you