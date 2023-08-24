BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.3194333555112222620116527329899902370
Downs.400.667542000141200
Kieboom.333.333311001101000
Adams.305.3691188361224191134002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.286.332500851433122069301411532
Meneses.282.3294795813529111693397000
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.265.335426441131616343573107
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Ruiz.258.3144034110419015512840116
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Abrams.250.302428611072241348209233316
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.244.2897811192025528000
Vargas.239.2771802343914251012015
Alu.219.250644141019221301
Call.198.30433838671216334671971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals58694.91127127351118.11156652610194460966
Weems302.68340040.126151261645
Finnegan632.775402255.145201781754
Harvey342.78440945.130161451251
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7103.8525250135.212961581867118
Gore6104.3825250127.112266622353145
Irvin354.471919096.2975248173881
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Corbin8114.7125250143.11668475254497
Thompson444.78440149.050282631940
Williams674.9525250123.21417568284394
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Ferrer305.14230021.023121231014
Machado316.07290029.234202010929
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Ro.Garcia006.3580011.18882411
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Adon107.0053018.01414144617
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

