|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.319
|4333
|555
|1122
|226
|20
|116
|527
|329
|899
|90
|23
|70
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Kieboom
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.305
|.369
|118
|8
|36
|12
|2
|4
|19
|11
|34
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.286
|.332
|500
|85
|143
|31
|2
|20
|69
|30
|141
|15
|3
|2
|Meneses
|.282
|.329
|479
|58
|135
|29
|1
|11
|69
|33
|97
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.269
|.343
|234
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|26
|82
|3
|1
|2
|Smith
|.265
|.335
|426
|44
|113
|16
|1
|6
|34
|35
|73
|1
|0
|7
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Ruiz
|.258
|.314
|403
|41
|104
|19
|0
|15
|51
|28
|40
|1
|1
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Abrams
|.250
|.302
|428
|61
|107
|22
|4
|13
|48
|20
|92
|33
|3
|16
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Chavis
|.244
|.289
|78
|11
|19
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.239
|.277
|180
|23
|43
|9
|1
|4
|25
|10
|12
|0
|1
|5
|Alu
|.219
|.250
|64
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|9
|2
|21
|3
|0
|1
|Call
|.198
|.304
|338
|38
|67
|12
|1
|6
|33
|46
|71
|9
|7
|1
|Rutherford
|.182
|.206
|33
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|58
|69
|4.91
|127
|127
|35
|1118.1
|1156
|652
|610
|194
|460
|966
|Weems
|3
|0
|2.68
|34
|0
|0
|40.1
|26
|15
|12
|6
|16
|45
|Finnegan
|6
|3
|2.77
|54
|0
|22
|55.1
|45
|20
|17
|8
|17
|54
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.78
|44
|0
|9
|45.1
|30
|16
|14
|5
|12
|51
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gray
|7
|10
|3.85
|25
|25
|0
|135.2
|129
|61
|58
|18
|67
|118
|Gore
|6
|10
|4.38
|25
|25
|0
|127.1
|122
|66
|62
|23
|53
|145
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.47
|19
|19
|0
|96.2
|97
|52
|48
|17
|38
|81
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Corbin
|8
|11
|4.71
|25
|25
|0
|143.1
|166
|84
|75
|25
|44
|97
|Thompson
|4
|4
|4.78
|44
|0
|1
|49.0
|50
|28
|26
|3
|19
|40
|Williams
|6
|7
|4.95
|25
|25
|0
|123.2
|141
|75
|68
|28
|43
|94
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|5.14
|23
|0
|0
|21.0
|23
|12
|12
|3
|10
|14
|Machado
|3
|1
|6.07
|29
|0
|0
|29.2
|34
|20
|20
|10
|9
|29
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|0
|6.35
|8
|0
|0
|11.1
|8
|8
|8
|2
|4
|11
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|6.61
|15
|0
|0
|16.1
|17
|12
|12
|2
|4
|17
|Adon
|1
|0
|7.00
|5
|3
|0
|18.0
|14
|14
|14
|4
|6
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|9.00
|13
|0
|0
|14.0
|24
|14
|14
|6
|4
|11
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
