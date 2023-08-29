BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.258.3184503575116323421119544340942982472
Downs.400.667542000141200
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.284.33150060142321117633102000
Thomas.282.332518871463232069321471732
Adams.278.3381338371224191143002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.259.329441441141616353779107
Ruiz.259.3144134210719015522844116
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Chavis.256.2998213213025529100
Abrams.253.304450661142241449209637317
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Alu.250.3017661910111523411
Vargas.242.28119824481014251112015
Kieboom.222.2631834102304000
Call.202.30535140711317364773971
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Young.000.250610000021000
Millas.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals61714.87132132381161.111996716292014761000
Harvey342.664601047.131161451353
Finnegan632.815602457.249211881756
Weems402.95370042.229171481848
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7114.0526260137.213365621871120
Irvin354.3020200102.21015349184184
Gore6104.3825250127.112266622353145
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Ferrer304.63250023.124121231016
Corbin9114.7026260149.117387782747104
Williams684.8226260130.21467770294599
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon205.2564024.01714144620
Ro.Garcia005.28100015.110993415
Thompson445.40460150.056323031940
Machado315.97300031.2372121101030
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you