BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.269.33330134811425342963246
Garrett.714.778735201521000
Robles.370.46927410200253100
Thomas.361.41036513200437111
Chavis.300.3001003000103000
Smith.286.3332838000225000
Abrams.269.3672637120336013
Ruiz.269.3452617101325000
Call.261.3872346101767010
Meneses.216.27537483001310000
García.208.2002425100202010
Candelario.194.23136571024210000
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.111.111901000001000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals365.1899280.0875046152562
Harris000.002001.2100012
Thompson001.124008.0311107
Edwards Jr.002.254014.0411013
Harvey002.255004.0311011
Gore202.3822011.18331612
Williams114.3522010.11165217
Gray024.9122011.015663310
Ramírez006.234004.1633011
Ward006.752004.0333125
Kuhl007.201105.0444114
Corbin028.002209.017108236
Banda0012.004003.0544112
Finnegan0114.545014.1787342

