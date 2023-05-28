|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.267
|.330
|1778
|224
|474
|85
|9
|38
|214
|147
|372
|27
|8
|33
|Dickerson
|.333
|.379
|27
|6
|9
|2
|0
|2
|8
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|.324
|.342
|37
|5
|12
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|.323
|.400
|31
|3
|10
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.300
|.335
|207
|20
|62
|13
|0
|2
|28
|11
|44
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.289
|.347
|197
|34
|57
|9
|1
|8
|26
|15
|56
|4
|1
|1
|García
|.280
|.321
|175
|24
|49
|7
|1
|3
|20
|12
|22
|3
|2
|1
|Smith
|.276
|.362
|181
|22
|50
|4
|0
|1
|14
|22
|31
|0
|0
|3
|Candelario
|.262
|.324
|195
|24
|51
|15
|2
|6
|22
|15
|42
|0
|0
|4
|Garrett
|.258
|.320
|89
|16
|23
|3
|0
|1
|9
|6
|32
|2
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.250
|.300
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.240
|.291
|167
|20
|40
|8
|2
|5
|27
|8
|40
|6
|2
|8
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.229
|.299
|166
|13
|38
|7
|0
|4
|19
|13
|15
|0
|0
|3
|Call
|.211
|.310
|175
|21
|37
|9
|0
|3
|19
|24
|44
|3
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|23
|29
|4.51
|52
|52
|16
|457.0
|457
|244
|229
|64
|199
|385
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|2.77
|11
|11
|0
|61.2
|56
|20
|19
|6
|31
|51
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.78
|24
|0
|1
|22.2
|19
|8
|7
|1
|12
|16
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.70
|23
|0
|2
|24.1
|16
|10
|10
|3
|8
|30
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.88
|10
|10
|0
|51.0
|51
|22
|22
|7
|27
|63
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.95
|20
|0
|1
|27.1
|24
|13
|12
|2
|8
|24
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|4.29
|22
|0
|11
|21.0
|23
|12
|10
|4
|10
|22
|Williams
|2
|2
|4.32
|10
|10
|0
|50.0
|49
|25
|24
|9
|13
|37
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.58
|13
|0
|0
|17.2
|9
|9
|9
|3
|15
|16
|Corbin
|4
|5
|4.88
|11
|11
|0
|62.2
|75
|39
|34
|9
|14
|40
|Irvin
|1
|2
|5.32
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|19
|15
|13
|3
|16
|19
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ramírez
|2
|2
|5.92
|20
|0
|0
|24.1
|33
|17
|16
|4
|4
|13
|Machado
|0
|0
|6.43
|12
|0
|0
|14.0
|17
|10
|10
|3
|3
|11
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|8.06
|7
|5
|1
|25.2
|29
|23
|23
|5
|17
|22
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
