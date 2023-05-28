BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.267.33017782244748593821414737227833
Dickerson.333.3792769202827001
Vargas.324.34237512111712001
Adams.323.400313103126410002
Meneses.300.33520720621302281144000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.289.3471973457918261556411
García.280.3211752449713201222321
Smith.276.3621812250401142231003
Candelario.262.32419524511526221542004
Garrett.258.3208916233019632200
Chavis.250.3002837000129000
Abrams.240.291167204082527840628
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.229.2991661338704191315003
Call.211.3101752137903192444320
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals23294.51525216457.045724422964199385
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray452.771111061.256201963151
Edwards Jr.122.78240122.2198711216
Harvey223.70230224.11610103830
Gore333.881010051.051222272763
Thompson323.95200127.12413122824
Finnegan124.292201121.023121041022
Williams224.321010050.049252491337
Ward004.58130017.299931516
Corbin454.881111062.275393491440
Irvin125.3255022.019151331619
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez225.92200024.13317164413
Machado006.43120014.01710103311
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl028.0675125.229232351722
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

