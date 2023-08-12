BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.258.3183998506103320720107480304835842365
Adams.307.36910183192415928002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.283.329463791312922067271311532
Meneses.280.3244405012325111633092000
Smith.266.339398401061415303469107
Abrams.260.308393571022241144198528315
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Garrett.255.33620033511207302373311
Vargas.255.289145213791424710013
Ruiz.251.309367359216013432738115
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.250.3046410162014522000
Alu.227.255443101017217301
Call.203.30532037651216324268971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Rutherford.000.0001600000005000
Downs.000.250300000011100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals51664.89117117311029.11074597559171431877
Ro.Garcia000.003004.2000013
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems302.48300036.122131051640
Finnegan532.704801850.041181561549
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray793.6923230126.212355521659110
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer104.11170015.11777199
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Gore694.6223230117.011760602150134
Corbin7114.8524240137.11628374244491
Irvin354.931717084.0855046153668
Williams575.0023230113.11337063253886
Abbott115.06150026.228151541524
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Adon105.1442014.08883414
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Machado316.75230025.13019199823
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
La Sorsa007.53140014.11612122413
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

