BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.254.314500163112712482213559937910401092682
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.4291214001420001
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.278.32655064153331117935117000
Thomas.275.324563931553332478331561835
Adams.273.3311438391324211145002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.263.332483521272019424184107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Ruiz.256.3084654811920017603049117
Vargas.254.30522828581114281615116
García.251.286398481001346442254846
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.250.2908814223025530100
Abrams.248.3034997512422518572710641420
Young.246.306576145005513501
Alu.222.26712692810111635411
Call.195.30036541711317365076981
Kieboom.182.224557101036216000
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Blankenhorn.161.2973125001166000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals65824.97147147391296.113587637162245311112
Harvey342.895101053.037191761360
Finnegan743.116102563.256262282159
Weems403.12440049.033201782453
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer303.72320029.026121231121
Gray7124.0728280148.014270672175132
Irvin354.2022220113.21085753184692
Gore7104.4227270136.113471672757151
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Ro.Garcia024.74180024.22016133828
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Corbin10135.1329290165.0195103943050119
Machado415.13360040.1412323111235
Williams6105.4428280139.016692843449106
Thompson445.50510154.062353342244
La Sorsa105.55190024.12615153521
Adon225.9297038.040252561633
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Willingham026.56170023.13217177714
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Rutledge0117.181103.21077112
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you