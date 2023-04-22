BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.30864365158252962521279413
Garrett.423.46426611301526000
Robles.291.37155516200468300
Thomas.284.325749214008420211
Ruiz.262.32465217301656001
Candelario.260.301779203039318001
Chavis.250.3331614000125000
Meneses.227.266756175015416000
Smith.227.320666150004812001
García.216.24151511102625010
Abrams.213.294616133205516315
Call.208.313538111019911110
Adams.111.111901000001000
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals6134.3719195167.015889812368129
Edwards Jr.011.088018.1621037
Thompson111.3580013.1722119
Harris002.576007.0532042
Harvey003.129008.25331510
Williams113.3844021.119983413
Gore213.4344021.0158821425
Gray043.7444021.223994916
Ward004.325008.15441410
Ramírez114.3590010.11155026
Corbin126.3044020.02918143613
Banda007.207005.0744135
Kuhl018.5933014.2171414489
Finnegan018.598047.1987354

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you