BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.31733274088661731887388239688611754
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.292.33938464112242165224107822
Meneses.279.322362351012216502480000
Adams.278.3377942252310626002
Vargas.270.30510015276121355002
Smith.266.33433836901215232957005
Chavis.264.304538142014318000
García.263.29933841891245412043646
Garrett.260.32416926441006241460311
Candelario.257.333339508727215463179515
Abrams.257.3043114580174937137119214
Ruiz.240.295304287314011361931114
Dickerson.240.27312172960216623012
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Call.212.30326031551006272954940
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals39585.00979726854.1915511475139364725
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Finnegan433.243901341.238181561440
Gray683.5919190105.11074542154894
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Weems103.70190024.114131051425
Williams554.382020098.21095548203374
Thompson334.43380144.241242231839
Gore574.591919096.09849491641114
Irvin354.871414068.1684137103053
Corbin6104.8920200114.01416962183480
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Adon005.402005.0333224
Abbott015.49100019.22012124916
Ferrer005.629008.01055067
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Willingham0211.747007.2141010414
La Sorsa0014.407005.01288025
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

