|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.317
|3327
|408
|866
|173
|18
|87
|388
|239
|688
|61
|17
|54
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.292
|.339
|384
|64
|112
|24
|2
|16
|52
|24
|107
|8
|2
|2
|Meneses
|.279
|.322
|362
|35
|101
|22
|1
|6
|50
|24
|80
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.278
|.337
|79
|4
|22
|5
|2
|3
|10
|6
|26
|0
|0
|2
|Vargas
|.270
|.305
|100
|15
|27
|6
|1
|2
|13
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|.266
|.334
|338
|36
|90
|12
|1
|5
|23
|29
|57
|0
|0
|5
|Chavis
|.264
|.304
|53
|8
|14
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.263
|.299
|338
|41
|89
|12
|4
|5
|41
|20
|43
|6
|4
|6
|Garrett
|.260
|.324
|169
|26
|44
|10
|0
|6
|24
|14
|60
|3
|1
|1
|Candelario
|.257
|.333
|339
|50
|87
|27
|2
|15
|46
|31
|79
|5
|1
|5
|Abrams
|.257
|.304
|311
|45
|80
|17
|4
|9
|37
|13
|71
|19
|2
|14
|Ruiz
|.240
|.295
|304
|28
|73
|14
|0
|11
|36
|19
|31
|1
|1
|4
|Dickerson
|.240
|.273
|121
|7
|29
|6
|0
|2
|16
|6
|23
|0
|1
|2
|Alu
|.214
|.267
|14
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.212
|.303
|260
|31
|55
|10
|0
|6
|27
|29
|54
|9
|4
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|39
|58
|5.00
|97
|97
|26
|854.1
|915
|511
|475
|139
|364
|725
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.12
|39
|0
|9
|40.1
|28
|16
|14
|5
|12
|45
|Finnegan
|4
|3
|3.24
|39
|0
|13
|41.2
|38
|18
|15
|6
|14
|40
|Gray
|6
|8
|3.59
|19
|19
|0
|105.1
|107
|45
|42
|15
|48
|94
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Weems
|1
|0
|3.70
|19
|0
|0
|24.1
|14
|13
|10
|5
|14
|25
|Williams
|5
|5
|4.38
|20
|20
|0
|98.2
|109
|55
|48
|20
|33
|74
|Thompson
|3
|3
|4.43
|38
|0
|1
|44.2
|41
|24
|22
|3
|18
|39
|Gore
|5
|7
|4.59
|19
|19
|0
|96.0
|98
|49
|49
|16
|41
|114
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.87
|14
|14
|0
|68.1
|68
|41
|37
|10
|30
|53
|Corbin
|6
|10
|4.89
|20
|20
|0
|114.0
|141
|69
|62
|18
|34
|80
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Adon
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Abbott
|0
|1
|5.49
|10
|0
|0
|19.2
|20
|12
|12
|4
|9
|16
|Ferrer
|0
|0
|5.62
|9
|0
|0
|8.0
|10
|5
|5
|0
|6
|7
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Willingham
|0
|2
|11.74
|7
|0
|0
|7.2
|14
|10
|10
|4
|1
|4
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|14.40
|7
|0
|0
|5.0
|12
|8
|8
|0
|2
|5
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
