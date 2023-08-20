BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.3204241548110322420113520324881902368
Downs.400.667542000141200
Adams.316.3761148361224191032002
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.287.334488841403022069301381532
Meneses.281.3274695713229111693296000
Garrett.279.35122640631709402578311
Smith.263.334418431101615313573107
García.259.29337846981346422151846
Ruiz.258.3153924010118015492839116
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
Abrams.250.303416591042241247209033315
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Alu.246.279574141019220301
Chavis.244.2897811192025528000
Vargas.238.271172234191425812015
Rutherford.222.2502746000218000
Call.197.30333538661216334670971
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals56684.95124124331092.11140639601188449942
Finnegan632.675202054.044191671653
Weems302.75330039.126151261644
Harvey342.91420943.129161451248
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gray7103.9624240129.212860571762114
Ferrer304.05220020.0199911013
Gore694.3824240123.111860602152141
Irvin354.471919096.2975248173881
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Thompson344.56420147.147262431940
Corbin8114.7125250143.11668475254497
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Williams575.2024240117.21397568284090
Machado316.28280028.234202010927
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
La Sorsa106.61150016.11712122417
Adon107.0053018.01414144617
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Ro.Garcia007.717009.1888237
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Willingham029.00130014.02414146411
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

