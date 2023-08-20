|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.320
|4241
|548
|1103
|224
|20
|113
|520
|324
|881
|90
|23
|68
|Downs
|.400
|.667
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Adams
|.316
|.376
|114
|8
|36
|12
|2
|4
|19
|10
|32
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.287
|.334
|488
|84
|140
|30
|2
|20
|69
|30
|138
|15
|3
|2
|Meneses
|.281
|.327
|469
|57
|132
|29
|1
|11
|69
|32
|96
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.279
|.351
|226
|40
|63
|17
|0
|9
|40
|25
|78
|3
|1
|1
|Smith
|.263
|.334
|418
|43
|110
|16
|1
|5
|31
|35
|73
|1
|0
|7
|García
|.259
|.293
|378
|46
|98
|13
|4
|6
|42
|21
|51
|8
|4
|6
|Ruiz
|.258
|.315
|392
|40
|101
|18
|0
|15
|49
|28
|39
|1
|1
|6
|Candelario
|.258
|.342
|368
|57
|95
|30
|2
|16
|53
|36
|88
|6
|1
|6
|Abrams
|.250
|.303
|416
|59
|104
|22
|4
|12
|47
|20
|90
|33
|3
|15
|Dickerson
|.250
|.283
|144
|12
|36
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|28
|0
|1
|3
|Alu
|.246
|.279
|57
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|9
|2
|20
|3
|0
|1
|Chavis
|.244
|.289
|78
|11
|19
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.238
|.271
|172
|23
|41
|9
|1
|4
|25
|8
|12
|0
|1
|5
|Rutherford
|.222
|.250
|27
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Call
|.197
|.303
|335
|38
|66
|12
|1
|6
|33
|46
|70
|9
|7
|1
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|56
|68
|4.95
|124
|124
|33
|1092.1
|1140
|639
|601
|188
|449
|942
|Finnegan
|6
|3
|2.67
|52
|0
|20
|54.0
|44
|19
|16
|7
|16
|53
|Weems
|3
|0
|2.75
|33
|0
|0
|39.1
|26
|15
|12
|6
|16
|44
|Harvey
|3
|4
|2.91
|42
|0
|9
|43.1
|29
|16
|14
|5
|12
|48
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Gray
|7
|10
|3.96
|24
|24
|0
|129.2
|128
|60
|57
|17
|62
|114
|Ferrer
|3
|0
|4.05
|22
|0
|0
|20.0
|19
|9
|9
|1
|10
|13
|Gore
|6
|9
|4.38
|24
|24
|0
|123.1
|118
|60
|60
|21
|52
|141
|Irvin
|3
|5
|4.47
|19
|19
|0
|96.2
|97
|52
|48
|17
|38
|81
|Vargas
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson
|3
|4
|4.56
|42
|0
|1
|47.1
|47
|26
|24
|3
|19
|40
|Corbin
|8
|11
|4.71
|25
|25
|0
|143.1
|166
|84
|75
|25
|44
|97
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.12
|16
|0
|0
|19.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Williams
|5
|7
|5.20
|24
|24
|0
|117.2
|139
|75
|68
|28
|40
|90
|Machado
|3
|1
|6.28
|28
|0
|0
|28.2
|34
|20
|20
|10
|9
|27
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|6.61
|15
|0
|0
|16.1
|17
|12
|12
|2
|4
|17
|Adon
|1
|0
|7.00
|5
|3
|0
|18.0
|14
|14
|14
|4
|6
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Abbott
|1
|2
|7.48
|16
|0
|0
|27.2
|35
|23
|23
|7
|16
|25
|Ro.Garcia
|0
|0
|7.71
|7
|0
|0
|9.1
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|7
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Willingham
|0
|2
|9.00
|13
|0
|0
|14.0
|24
|14
|14
|6
|4
|11
|Ri.Garcia
|0
|0
|12.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Espino
|0
|0
|24.75
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|14
|11
|11
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.