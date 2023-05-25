|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.324
|1664
|202
|439
|76
|7
|36
|193
|129
|348
|26
|8
|31
|Vargas
|.333
|.351
|36
|5
|12
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|.300
|.344
|30
|3
|9
|3
|0
|2
|6
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.295
|.327
|193
|17
|57
|12
|0
|2
|24
|9
|42
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.293
|.345
|184
|31
|54
|8
|1
|7
|25
|12
|51
|4
|1
|1
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Smith
|.278
|.363
|169
|20
|47
|3
|0
|1
|13
|21
|29
|0
|0
|3
|Dickerson
|.263
|.300
|19
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario
|.258
|.315
|182
|20
|47
|13
|1
|6
|19
|13
|38
|0
|0
|4
|García
|.258
|.305
|159
|20
|41
|5
|1
|3
|18
|12
|20
|3
|2
|1
|Garrett
|.253
|.319
|83
|16
|21
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.250
|.300
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.244
|.289
|156
|19
|38
|7
|2
|5
|25
|7
|39
|6
|2
|8
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.229
|.295
|157
|12
|36
|7
|0
|4
|17
|11
|14
|0
|0
|2
|Call
|.218
|.307
|165
|20
|36
|9
|0
|3
|19
|20
|42
|3
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|21
|28
|4.37
|49
|49
|14
|430.0
|428
|224
|209
|59
|182
|357
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.18
|22
|0
|1
|20.2
|16
|6
|5
|1
|10
|14
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|2.65
|10
|10
|0
|57.2
|52
|18
|17
|5
|28
|47
|Harvey
|2
|1
|2.82
|21
|0
|2
|22.1
|13
|7
|7
|2
|7
|26
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.88
|10
|10
|0
|51.0
|51
|22
|22
|7
|27
|63
|Williams
|2
|2
|4.32
|10
|10
|0
|50.0
|49
|25
|24
|9
|13
|37
|Thompson
|2
|2
|4.44
|18
|0
|1
|24.1
|23
|13
|12
|2
|7
|23
|Corbin
|3
|5
|4.47
|10
|10
|0
|56.1
|68
|33
|28
|8
|10
|34
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|4.74
|20
|0
|10
|19.0
|21
|12
|10
|4
|10
|18
|Machado
|0
|0
|4.85
|11
|0
|0
|13.0
|14
|7
|7
|3
|2
|10
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.86
|12
|0
|0
|16.2
|9
|9
|9
|3
|14
|16
|Ramírez
|2
|2
|5.18
|19
|0
|0
|24.1
|30
|15
|14
|3
|4
|13
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|2
|5.50
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|17
|13
|11
|2
|12
|15
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|8.62
|6
|5
|0
|24.0
|28
|23
|23
|5
|17
|20
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.