BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.32416642024397673619312934826831
Vargas.333.35136512111711001
Adams.300.34430393026210002
Meneses.295.3271931757120224942000
Thomas.293.3451843154817251251411
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Smith.278.3631692047301132129003
Dickerson.263.3001935101316001
Candelario.258.31518220471316191338004
García.258.3051592041513181220321
Garrett.253.3198316213018629100
Chavis.250.3002837000129000
Abrams.244.289156193872525739628
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.229.2951571236704171114002
Call.218.3071652036903192042320
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals21284.37494914430.042822420959182357
Weems000.002002.1100023
Edwards Jr.122.18220120.2166511014
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray452.651010057.252181752847
Harvey212.82210222.113772726
Gore333.881010051.051222272763
Williams224.321010050.049252491337
Thompson224.44180124.12313122723
Corbin354.471010056.168332881034
Finnegan124.742001019.021121041018
Machado004.85110013.014773210
Ward004.86120016.299931416
Ramírez225.18190024.13015143413
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin125.5044018.017131121215
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl028.6265024.028232351720
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

