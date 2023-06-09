|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.327
|2082
|260
|548
|100
|10
|48
|248
|170
|430
|31
|8
|41
|Vargas
|.320
|.333
|50
|9
|16
|3
|1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.305
|.352
|239
|26
|73
|14
|1
|2
|30
|17
|47
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Chavis
|.290
|.353
|31
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|.286
|.362
|42
|3
|12
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|.281
|.336
|235
|39
|66
|12
|1
|9
|28
|17
|64
|5
|1
|1
|García
|.271
|.309
|214
|27
|58
|8
|1
|5
|26
|13
|30
|3
|2
|2
|Smith
|.270
|.352
|215
|25
|58
|5
|0
|1
|14
|24
|36
|0
|0
|4
|Garrett
|.265
|.315
|102
|18
|27
|5
|0
|2
|14
|6
|36
|2
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.255
|.308
|47
|6
|12
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario
|.253
|.329
|221
|28
|56
|17
|2
|7
|28
|20
|50
|1
|0
|4
|Ruiz
|.233
|.301
|189
|17
|44
|8
|0
|7
|24
|14
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.227
|.275
|194
|22
|44
|9
|2
|6
|29
|8
|46
|6
|2
|12
|Call
|.220
|.316
|200
|24
|44
|9
|0
|3
|20
|26
|47
|5
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|36
|4.67
|61
|61
|17
|535.2
|556
|306
|278
|83
|234
|448
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gray
|4
|5
|3.09
|12
|12
|0
|67.0
|62
|24
|23
|8
|33
|55
|Harvey
|2
|2
|3.33
|25
|0
|3
|27.0
|18
|10
|10
|3
|9
|33
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|3.51
|27
|0
|1
|25.2
|25
|11
|10
|1
|14
|21
|Gore
|3
|4
|3.66
|12
|12
|0
|64.0
|63
|26
|26
|9
|28
|80
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.77
|24
|0
|1
|31.0
|28
|17
|13
|3
|10
|24
|Williams
|2
|4
|4.15
|12
|12
|0
|60.2
|61
|35
|28
|12
|20
|46
|Finnegan
|3
|2
|4.56
|24
|0
|11
|23.2
|26
|14
|12
|5
|11
|26
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.76
|16
|0
|0
|22.2
|12
|12
|12
|4
|17
|23
|Corbin
|4
|6
|4.89
|13
|13
|0
|73.2
|93
|46
|40
|11
|19
|46
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Weems
|0
|0
|5.40
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Irvin
|1
|3
|5.81
|7
|7
|0
|31.0
|32
|23
|20
|4
|20
|23
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|3
|7.67
|10
|5
|1
|31.2
|36
|29
|27
|7
|21
|25
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
