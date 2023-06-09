BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.3272082260548100104824817043031841
Vargas.320.333509163121012002
Meneses.305.35223926731412301747000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Chavis.290.35331390002310000
Adams.286.362423123126517002
Thomas.281.33623539661219281764511
García.271.3092142758815261330322
Smith.270.3522152558501142436004
Garrett.265.315102182750214636200
Dickerson.255.308476123029411001
Candelario.253.32922128561727282050104
Ruiz.233.3011891744807241416003
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Abrams.227.2751942244926298466212
Call.220.3162002444903202647520
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25364.67616117535.255630627883234448
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Gray453.091212067.062242383355
Harvey223.33250327.01810103933
Edwards Jr.123.51270125.225111011421
Gore343.661212064.063262692880
Thompson323.77240131.028171331024
Williams244.151212060.2613528122046
Finnegan324.562401123.226141251126
Ward004.76160022.212121241723
Corbin464.891313073.2934640111946
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Weems005.403003.1322123
Irvin135.8177031.032232042023
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl037.67105131.236292772125
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

