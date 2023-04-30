|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.315
|886
|97
|218
|34
|4
|15
|93
|77
|184
|14
|5
|18
|Garrett
|.308
|.357
|39
|8
|12
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.271
|.340
|85
|5
|23
|4
|0
|2
|8
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|.267
|.368
|75
|11
|20
|3
|1
|0
|6
|8
|12
|6
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.263
|.333
|19
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses
|.262
|.295
|107
|7
|28
|6
|0
|1
|9
|5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.258
|.320
|93
|12
|24
|4
|0
|0
|10
|7
|28
|2
|1
|1
|Call
|.253
|.371
|79
|12
|20
|2
|0
|2
|11
|15
|19
|2
|2
|0
|Adams
|.250
|.294
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|.233
|.317
|90
|9
|21
|1
|0
|1
|5
|10
|19
|0
|0
|2
|Candelario
|.226
|.270
|106
|12
|24
|5
|0
|4
|12
|5
|24
|0
|0
|2
|Abrams
|.224
|.298
|85
|8
|19
|3
|2
|2
|13
|6
|20
|3
|1
|7
|García
|.224
|.265
|76
|9
|17
|2
|1
|2
|11
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Vargas
|.083
|.154
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|17
|4.70
|26
|26
|7
|228.0
|228
|128
|119
|31
|97
|194
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Edwards Jr.
|0
|1
|1.74
|11
|0
|1
|10.1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|6
|8
|Thompson
|2
|2
|1.89
|11
|0
|1
|19.0
|13
|5
|4
|1
|1
|17
|Harvey
|0
|0
|2.38
|11
|0
|0
|11.1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|13
|Gray
|1
|4
|2.93
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|27
|9
|9
|4
|10
|25
|Gore
|3
|1
|3.00
|5
|5
|0
|27.0
|19
|9
|9
|2
|16
|35
|Williams
|1
|1
|4.10
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|28
|13
|12
|4
|6
|17
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.82
|6
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|12
|Ramírez
|1
|1
|5.40
|12
|0
|0
|13.1
|17
|8
|8
|0
|2
|7
|Corbin
|1
|4
|5.74
|6
|6
|0
|31.1
|43
|24
|20
|6
|9
|21
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Finnegan
|0
|1
|7.00
|10
|0
|5
|9.0
|9
|8
|7
|3
|5
|7
|Harris
|0
|0
|7.36
|9
|0
|0
|11.0
|14
|10
|9
|1
|7
|4
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
