BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.3158869721834415937718414518
Garrett.308.357398123015312000
Ruiz.271.34085523402877001
Robles.267.3687511203106812600
Chavis.263.3331915000125000
Meneses.262.2951077286019523000
Thomas.258.32093122440010728211
Call.253.371791220202111519220
Adams.250.2941614100214001
Smith.233.3179092110151019002
Candelario.226.270106122450412524002
Abrams.224.2988581932213620317
García.224.265769172121157110
Vargas.083.1541221000011000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9174.7026267228.02281281193197194
Weems000.002002.1100023
Edwards Jr.011.74110110.1732168
Thompson221.89110119.013541117
Harvey002.38110011.15331513
Gray142.9355027.2279941025
Gore313.0055027.0199921635
Williams114.1055026.12813124617
Ward004.826009.16551712
Ramírez115.40120013.11788027
Corbin145.7466031.14324206921
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Finnegan017.0010059.0987357
Harris007.3690011.014109174
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

