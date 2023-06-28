BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31927093297081411564314199556421250
Adams.304.371564173239622002
Thomas.299.347308559221214431987722
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Meneses.287.32630329871912391864000
García.280.31528235791135361736434
Vargas.273.2946612183121023002
Candelario.262.336286397525210372662314
Chavis.262.311426110013314000
Smith.258.3292792972713182646005
Garrett.256.3221332034703171246301
Dickerson.253.2908772260213518012
Abrams.233.27924930581427339619213
Ruiz.231.28725122581009281521004
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Call.209.2992202446903202648620
Hill.154.2142624100026101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals31484.69797920695.1721394362106304592
La Sorsa000.002001.0100001
Weems101.88110014.15633614
Gray563.431616089.1833534124278
Harvey333.44330534.025141341237
Finnegan333.663101132.032161351233
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.72320138.233181631534
Gore463.891616085.28537371336104
Williams444.281616080.0884538162562
Abbott014.3850012.110661611
Irvin144.721010047.246292552537
Corbin495.321616089.21155953152957
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ward006.07210029.224202062226
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Espino0013.501000.2211012
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

