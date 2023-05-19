BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.32314931763876372916812231524827
Vargas.310.3332939110511001
Meneses.295.3261731651100222836000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.280.3351642746615191148411
Smith.278.3641511742301121926002
Dickerson.273.3331123001313000
García.262.3091491939513171119220
Candelario.253.31316218411215171235004
Chavis.250.3082436000127000
Garrett.243.3217014173017625100
Abrams.238.283143163452422637528
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Call.228.3251451733703172038320
Ruiz.224.291143932603131112002
Adams.192.25026251015210002
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals18264.39444411385.039120018847157321
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Edwards Jr.122.55190117.215651912
Gray352.7399052.249171652245
Harvey213.32180119.013772721
Gore333.6999046.144191952358
Ramírez213.86180023.12611101313
Irvin114.1133015.112770814
Williams124.2699044.146222171032
Machado004.3580010.11155217
Thompson224.63170123.12313122521
Corbin254.6599050.162312671031
Ward004.91110014.288821315
Harris005.62140016.01811101128
Finnegan125.87170815.12111104914
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

