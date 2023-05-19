|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.323
|1493
|176
|387
|63
|7
|29
|168
|122
|315
|24
|8
|27
|Vargas
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Meneses
|.295
|.326
|173
|16
|51
|10
|0
|2
|22
|8
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.280
|.335
|164
|27
|46
|6
|1
|5
|19
|11
|48
|4
|1
|1
|Smith
|.278
|.364
|151
|17
|42
|3
|0
|1
|12
|19
|26
|0
|0
|2
|Dickerson
|.273
|.333
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.262
|.309
|149
|19
|39
|5
|1
|3
|17
|11
|19
|2
|2
|0
|Candelario
|.253
|.313
|162
|18
|41
|12
|1
|5
|17
|12
|35
|0
|0
|4
|Chavis
|.250
|.308
|24
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|.243
|.321
|70
|14
|17
|3
|0
|1
|7
|6
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.238
|.283
|143
|16
|34
|5
|2
|4
|22
|6
|37
|5
|2
|8
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.228
|.325
|145
|17
|33
|7
|0
|3
|17
|20
|38
|3
|2
|0
|Ruiz
|.224
|.291
|143
|9
|32
|6
|0
|3
|13
|11
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Adams
|.192
|.250
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|26
|4.39
|44
|44
|11
|385.0
|391
|200
|188
|47
|157
|321
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.55
|19
|0
|1
|17.2
|15
|6
|5
|1
|9
|12
|Gray
|3
|5
|2.73
|9
|9
|0
|52.2
|49
|17
|16
|5
|22
|45
|Harvey
|2
|1
|3.32
|18
|0
|1
|19.0
|13
|7
|7
|2
|7
|21
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.69
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|44
|19
|19
|5
|23
|58
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|3.86
|18
|0
|0
|23.1
|26
|11
|10
|1
|3
|13
|Irvin
|1
|1
|4.11
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|12
|7
|7
|0
|8
|14
|Williams
|1
|2
|4.26
|9
|9
|0
|44.1
|46
|22
|21
|7
|10
|32
|Machado
|0
|0
|4.35
|8
|0
|0
|10.1
|11
|5
|5
|2
|1
|7
|Thompson
|2
|2
|4.63
|17
|0
|1
|23.1
|23
|13
|12
|2
|5
|21
|Corbin
|2
|5
|4.65
|9
|9
|0
|50.1
|62
|31
|26
|7
|10
|31
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.91
|11
|0
|0
|14.2
|8
|8
|8
|2
|13
|15
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.62
|14
|0
|0
|16.0
|18
|11
|10
|1
|12
|8
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|5.87
|17
|0
|8
|15.1
|21
|11
|10
|4
|9
|14
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.