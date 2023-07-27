BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.31935224429181821992422257722681857
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Adams.299.3518762662412626002
Thomas.290.338407691182621654251111222
Meneses.280.322386391082317532581000
Vargas.267.30810116276121465002
Smith.265.33535538941215282959005
Garrett.263.33317928471107271765311
García.261.29635743931245412147746
Dickerson.258.28813283460217624012
Abrams.257.30733551861841041177621214
Candelario.253.333359559129216523385516
Chavis.250.300569142014420000
Ruiz.245.298322307914011392033114
Alu.214.2671403000014100
Call.209.30327732581116313256951
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals43604.9310310327907.1969534497145382768
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Finnegan433.124101443.139181561441
Harvey343.12390940.128161451245
Gray783.2721210118.111346431554102
Weems103.29220027.115131051527
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Gore674.3720200101.010249491643122
Williams554.4721210104.21185952213377
Thompson344.70400146.045262431839
Irvin354.961515074.1744541133260
Corbin6115.0121210120.11517567193685
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ferrer105.40110010.01366069
Adon005.402005.0333224
Abbott015.91110021.123141441117
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Machado108.00150018.02516166514
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Garcia009.002002.0422012
La Sorsa009.3910007.21288036
Willingham0211.009009.0171111525
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

