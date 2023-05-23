BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.32415981934217373418412533524831
Vargas.333.35136512111711001
Adams.300.34430393026210002
Meneses.296.3251861755110223841000
Robles.292.38889132641081014810
Thomas.290.3441763051716231250411
Candelario.269.32317520471316191236004
Smith.267.3571611943301132128003
Dickerson.267.3131534101315001
García.255.3011531939513171120221
Garrett.253.3227915203018627100
Chavis.250.3002837000129000
Abrams.240.283150183672423637528
Ruiz.235.3031491135704161113002
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Call.217.3091571734803172040320
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals20274.35474713412.041221419953171338
Weems000.002002.1100023
Abbott002.252004.0311122
Edwards Jr.122.29210119.2156511013
Gray452.651010057.252181752847
Harvey213.00200221.013772724
Gore333.6999046.144191952358
Ramírez213.86180023.12611101313
Williams124.2699044.146222171032
Corbin354.471010056.168332881034
Thompson224.63170123.12313122521
Ward004.86120016.299931416
Machado004.97100012.21477329
Finnegan125.00190918.021121041017
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Irvin125.5044018.017131121215
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Kuhl029.4155022.027232351618
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

