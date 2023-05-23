|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.324
|1598
|193
|421
|73
|7
|34
|184
|125
|335
|24
|8
|31
|Vargas
|.333
|.351
|36
|5
|12
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|.300
|.344
|30
|3
|9
|3
|0
|2
|6
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.296
|.325
|186
|17
|55
|11
|0
|2
|23
|8
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|.292
|.388
|89
|13
|26
|4
|1
|0
|8
|10
|14
|8
|1
|0
|Thomas
|.290
|.344
|176
|30
|51
|7
|1
|6
|23
|12
|50
|4
|1
|1
|Candelario
|.269
|.323
|175
|20
|47
|13
|1
|6
|19
|12
|36
|0
|0
|4
|Smith
|.267
|.357
|161
|19
|43
|3
|0
|1
|13
|21
|28
|0
|0
|3
|Dickerson
|.267
|.313
|15
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.255
|.301
|153
|19
|39
|5
|1
|3
|17
|11
|20
|2
|2
|1
|Garrett
|.253
|.322
|79
|15
|20
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|27
|1
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.250
|.300
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.240
|.283
|150
|18
|36
|7
|2
|4
|23
|6
|37
|5
|2
|8
|Ruiz
|.235
|.303
|149
|11
|35
|7
|0
|4
|16
|11
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Call
|.217
|.309
|157
|17
|34
|8
|0
|3
|17
|20
|40
|3
|2
|0
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|27
|4.35
|47
|47
|13
|412.0
|412
|214
|199
|53
|171
|338
|Weems
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Abbott
|0
|0
|2.25
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2.29
|21
|0
|1
|19.2
|15
|6
|5
|1
|10
|13
|Gray
|4
|5
|2.65
|10
|10
|0
|57.2
|52
|18
|17
|5
|28
|47
|Harvey
|2
|1
|3.00
|20
|0
|2
|21.0
|13
|7
|7
|2
|7
|24
|Gore
|3
|3
|3.69
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|44
|19
|19
|5
|23
|58
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|3.86
|18
|0
|0
|23.1
|26
|11
|10
|1
|3
|13
|Williams
|1
|2
|4.26
|9
|9
|0
|44.1
|46
|22
|21
|7
|10
|32
|Corbin
|3
|5
|4.47
|10
|10
|0
|56.1
|68
|33
|28
|8
|10
|34
|Thompson
|2
|2
|4.63
|17
|0
|1
|23.1
|23
|13
|12
|2
|5
|21
|Ward
|0
|0
|4.86
|12
|0
|0
|16.2
|9
|9
|9
|3
|14
|16
|Machado
|0
|0
|4.97
|10
|0
|0
|12.2
|14
|7
|7
|3
|2
|9
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|5.00
|19
|0
|9
|18.0
|21
|12
|10
|4
|10
|17
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Irvin
|1
|2
|5.50
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|17
|13
|11
|2
|12
|15
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Kuhl
|0
|2
|9.41
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|27
|23
|23
|5
|16
|18
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
