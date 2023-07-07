BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.260.31729833567751541670340218611471452
Thomas.305.3513415810423214482194722
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Vargas.288.3218013235121143002
Adams.282.346714205239623002
Meneses.279.32232330901912412170000
García.267.30230737821235371839445
Garrett.267.3311462239805231349311
Candelario.261.339314458227212403071515
Smith.260.3263083280814192651005
Dickerson.255.28610672760214522012
Chavis.250.294486120013316000
Abrams.233.2812703463163734116611213
Alu.231.2861303000013100
Ruiz.225.27927523621009311626004
Call.212.3052262748904212848720
Hill.170.22047381001311101
Downs.000.500100000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals34534.79878723767.1808444408120335653
Ferrer000.004004.1200035
Vargas000.001001.0000000
Weems101.96140018.16743920
Harvey343.29370838.126161451244
Gray673.4118180100.1974138144792
Finnegan333.503401136.036171451433
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Thompson323.83350142.137201831637
Abbott014.2480017.017882913
Williams544.341717085.0944841182763
Gore474.421818089.29244441439108
Irvin154.701111053.252322862640
Corbin5105.1318180101.21306558173268
Harris005.40150018.12112112129
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Machado008.47140017.02516166512
Willingham0010.384004.1855312
Espino0013.501000.2211012
La Sorsa0018.005004.01188024
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

