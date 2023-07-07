|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.317
|2983
|356
|775
|154
|16
|70
|340
|218
|611
|47
|14
|52
|Thomas
|.305
|.351
|341
|58
|104
|23
|2
|14
|48
|21
|94
|7
|2
|2
|Robles
|.299
|.385
|107
|15
|32
|5
|1
|0
|8
|11
|18
|8
|1
|0
|Vargas
|.288
|.321
|80
|13
|23
|5
|1
|2
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Adams
|.282
|.346
|71
|4
|20
|5
|2
|3
|9
|6
|23
|0
|0
|2
|Meneses
|.279
|.322
|323
|30
|90
|19
|1
|2
|41
|21
|70
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.267
|.302
|307
|37
|82
|12
|3
|5
|37
|18
|39
|4
|4
|5
|Garrett
|.267
|.331
|146
|22
|39
|8
|0
|5
|23
|13
|49
|3
|1
|1
|Candelario
|.261
|.339
|314
|45
|82
|27
|2
|12
|40
|30
|71
|5
|1
|5
|Smith
|.260
|.326
|308
|32
|80
|8
|1
|4
|19
|26
|51
|0
|0
|5
|Dickerson
|.255
|.286
|106
|7
|27
|6
|0
|2
|14
|5
|22
|0
|1
|2
|Chavis
|.250
|.294
|48
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.233
|.281
|270
|34
|63
|16
|3
|7
|34
|11
|66
|11
|2
|13
|Alu
|.231
|.286
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|.225
|.279
|275
|23
|62
|10
|0
|9
|31
|16
|26
|0
|0
|4
|Call
|.212
|.305
|226
|27
|48
|9
|0
|4
|21
|28
|48
|7
|2
|0
|Hill
|.170
|.220
|47
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Downs
|.000
|.500
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|34
|53
|4.79
|87
|87
|23
|767.1
|808
|444
|408
|120
|335
|653
|Ferrer
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Vargas
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|0
|1.96
|14
|0
|0
|18.1
|6
|7
|4
|3
|9
|20
|Harvey
|3
|4
|3.29
|37
|0
|8
|38.1
|26
|16
|14
|5
|12
|44
|Gray
|6
|7
|3.41
|18
|18
|0
|100.1
|97
|41
|38
|14
|47
|92
|Finnegan
|3
|3
|3.50
|34
|0
|11
|36.0
|36
|17
|14
|5
|14
|33
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|3
|3.69
|32
|0
|2
|31.2
|31
|14
|13
|1
|17
|24
|Thompson
|3
|2
|3.83
|35
|0
|1
|42.1
|37
|20
|18
|3
|16
|37
|Abbott
|0
|1
|4.24
|8
|0
|0
|17.0
|17
|8
|8
|2
|9
|13
|Williams
|5
|4
|4.34
|17
|17
|0
|85.0
|94
|48
|41
|18
|27
|63
|Gore
|4
|7
|4.42
|18
|18
|0
|89.2
|92
|44
|44
|14
|39
|108
|Irvin
|1
|5
|4.70
|11
|11
|0
|53.2
|52
|32
|28
|6
|26
|40
|Corbin
|5
|10
|5.13
|18
|18
|0
|101.2
|130
|65
|58
|17
|32
|68
|Harris
|0
|0
|5.40
|15
|0
|0
|18.1
|21
|12
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Ramírez
|2
|3
|6.33
|23
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|20
|19
|4
|6
|13
|Banda
|0
|0
|6.43
|10
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Ward
|0
|0
|7.12
|22
|0
|0
|30.1
|26
|24
|24
|7
|24
|26
|Kuhl
|0
|4
|8.45
|16
|5
|1
|38.1
|47
|38
|36
|8
|28
|31
|Machado
|0
|0
|8.47
|14
|0
|0
|17.0
|25
|16
|16
|6
|5
|12
|Willingham
|0
|0
|10.38
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|Espino
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|18.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.0
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|4
|Thomas
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.