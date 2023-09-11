BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.256.316487561812462422213058637010151082479
Downs.400.667542000141200
Millas.333.455903000320000
Young.311.38045514500559401
Robles.299.385107153251081118810
Thomas.282.331546921543232477331531833
Meneses.276.32453663148321117734112000
Adams.273.3311438391324211145002
Garrett.269.34323440631709402682312
Smith.260.330470491221817394083107
Candelario.258.342368579530216533688616
García.256.28938748991346432151846
Ruiz.254.3084524611519017593048117
Abrams.250.3034847212122516542510341320
Dickerson.250.283144123671217728013
Chavis.250.2908814223025530100
Vargas.244.29122128541014271415116
Alu.229.27611892710111633411
Blankenhorn.227.3462215001144000
Call.196.30236341711317365075971
Kieboom.189.232537101036216000
Rutherford.182.20633460002110000
Hill.170.22047381001311101
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals64794.99143143391263.113247477002205171077
Harvey342.895101053.037191761360
Finnegan743.116102563.256262282159
Weems403.26420047.032201782351
Edwards Jr.133.69320231.231141311724
Ferrer304.00300027.025121231118
Gray7114.1327270141.213768651975122
Irvin354.2022220113.21085753184692
Gore7104.4227270136.113471672757151
Vargas004.502002.0211110
Harris005.12160019.12112112139
Corbin9135.2328280158.1190101923049111
Machado415.40340038.1402323111233
Ro.Garcia025.40160021.22016133624
Williams6105.4428280139.016692843449106
Thompson445.50510154.062353342244
Adon215.5686034.032212151029
La Sorsa105.87180023.02515153421
Ramírez236.33230027.03620194613
Banda006.4310007.0955156
Willingham026.75160021.13016167514
Ward007.12220030.126242472426
Abbott127.48160027.235232371625
Kuhl048.45165138.147383682831
Ri.Garcia0012.003003.0644114
Espino0024.753004.0141111133
Thomas0027.001001.0333101

