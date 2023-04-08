|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.332
|265
|27
|70
|9
|2
|4
|27
|27
|53
|2
|4
|6
|Garrett
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|.375
|.429
|32
|4
|12
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Robles
|.375
|.483
|24
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.333
|.333
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.286
|.333
|28
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams
|.280
|.333
|25
|2
|7
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Ruiz
|.269
|.345
|26
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Call
|.222
|.385
|18
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses
|.219
|.286
|32
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.208
|.200
|24
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Adams
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.194
|.235
|31
|5
|6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|.111
|.111
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|6
|5.07
|8
|8
|1
|71.0
|76
|44
|40
|14
|23
|56
|Edwards Jr.
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Harris
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson
|0
|0
|1.29
|3
|0
|0
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Gore
|2
|0
|2.38
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|12
|Harvey
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Banda
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Gray
|0
|2
|4.91
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|15
|6
|6
|3
|3
|10
|Williams
|0
|1
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|4
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Ramírez
|0
|0
|6.23
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ward
|0
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Kuhl
|0
|0
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Corbin
|0
|2
|8.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|17
|10
|8
|2
|3
|6
|Finnegan
|0
|1
|18.90
|4
|0
|1
|3.1
|6
|8
|7
|3
|3
|1
