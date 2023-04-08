BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.3322652770924272753246
Garrett.500.750211000020000
Thomas.375.42932412200435111
Robles.375.4832439100153100
Chavis.333.333602000100000
Smith.286.3332838000225000
Abrams.280.3332527120316013
Ruiz.269.3452617101325000
Call.222.3851824001765010
Meneses.219.28632472001310000
García.208.2002425100202010
Adams.200.200501000000000
Candelario.194.2353156102329000
Vargas.111.111901000001000
Dickerson.000.250300000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals265.0788171.0764440142356
Edwards Jr.000.003003.0100012
Harris000.002001.2100012
Thompson001.293007.0311107
Gore202.3822011.18331612
Harvey002.704003.1311011
Banda003.003003.0311002
Gray024.9122011.015663310
Williams015.401105.0643213
Ramírez006.234004.1633011
Ward006.752004.0333125
Kuhl007.201105.0444114
Corbin028.002209.017108236
Finnegan0118.904013.1687331

